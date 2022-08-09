Involved

We explain where screenshots go in Windows. This way you will be able to get them back when you extract the content from your computer screen.

Windows has several ways to capture the screen. Knowing them will help you export what you see into a convenient graphic file. In addition to reviewing some cases where it would be good for you to know how to capture a screen in Windows, we explain it Where are screenshots saved? On your computer and in which applications you can use it.

How could it be otherwise, this is a complete guide, so we will talk about the different ways to get an image from the screen and where the resulting file is located in each case. Let’s Begin!

Where are screenshots saved in Windows in each case

Next, we explain Where do screenshots go? in Windows depending on the method you use to remove it.

With Windows + Shift + S

When using a keyboard shortcut Windows + Shift + S To take a screenshot, this will stop initially when clipboard. In addition, a notification appears allowing you to open the image in the Crop app, apply adjustments and save the capture to the directory of your choice. Do not forget that only one item can be stored in the clipboard. So if you plan to take more than one snapshot, save it first and then proceed with the extraction.

Using the Print Screen . key

by key screen printing The screenshot will go to clipboard. Use an application that supports pasting images to store them.

Using Windows key + Print Screen

The effect is the same as what we mentioned in the previous section: the image is saved to a file clipboard.

With Clippings تطبيق

Finally, if you take advantage of the potential scraps app, you can send the snapshots to the folder that suits you. Of course, during the process, the file is also saved in a file clipboard.

Where can I paste a screenshot?

I was also able to verify, in all the ways analyzed, forThe screenshot goes to the clipboard. This allows you to stick it directly in the place that suits you. However, do you already know which applications will be able to take advantage of the resulting image? Here are some of the most interesting things:

in an email . Most email managers support pasting images. So, no matter if you are a Gmail or Outlook user, screenshots can be attached to the body of your messages.

. Most email managers support pasting images. So, no matter if you are a Gmail or Outlook user, screenshots can be attached to the body of your messages. Word Docs or Google Docs . Word processors generally allow you to paste images directly from the clipboard.

. Word processors generally allow you to paste images directly from the clipboard. social networks . Some messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, support files Paste command (Control + V) To send pictures. On other sites, you’ll need to save the image first, then upload it.

. Some messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, support files Paste command (Control + V) To send pictures. On other sites, you’ll need to save the image first, then upload it. Photo Editors. Previously, before the advent of the Snipping Tool, it was the perfect solution for saving screenshots. painting, GIMP Or Photoshop will help you with that.

Remember that any application that supports pasting images will be basically compatible with Screenshots stored in the clipboard.

What are screenshots?

We hope you will not have a single doubt regarding fate snapshots on windows. In conclusion, we suggest some positions to take advantage of this function. It is possible that you are already using this system tool for some similar purpose in your case. However, here are our suggestions:

Save the web page . Surely, while browsing the internet, there are things that catch your eye. A good way to save it without wasting a lot of time is to take a screenshot. If you are a Microsoft Edge user, remember that your browser includes a native capture tool that is not based on Windows. Referring to this explorer, we talked to you about him How to choose a download location also Generate appointments for studies.

. Surely, while browsing the internet, there are things that catch your eye. A good way to save it without wasting a lot of time is to take a screenshot. If you are a Microsoft Edge user, remember that your browser includes a native capture tool that is not based on Windows. Referring to this explorer, we talked to you about him How to choose a download location also Generate appointments for studies. Share the bug with another user . Did you get an error on the screen? Do you need help from another user and don’t know very well how to explain what’s going on? So, take a screenshot and share it with him.

. Did you get an error on the screen? Do you need help from another user and don’t know very well how to explain what’s going on? So, take a screenshot and share it with him. Create guides or lessons . Those who work as teachers or technicians in a company sometimes need to produce explanatory documents about a process in Windows or in specific software. Of course, you don’t have to be a teacher or a tech to want to make a support document. But no matter what, screenshots will help you explain yourself better.

. Those who work as teachers or technicians in a company sometimes need to produce explanatory documents about a process in Windows or in specific software. Of course, you don’t have to be a teacher or a tech to want to make a support document. But no matter what, screenshots will help you explain yourself better. Share content on social networks . It is not always possible to send links to the various elements that we see on the network. Or maybe what we want to send is not even on the Internet, but in some application. Anyway, when it’s in front of you, take a screenshot. This image can be shared on the platform of your choice.

. It is not always possible to send links to the various elements that we see on the network. Or maybe what we want to send is not even on the Internet, but in some application. Anyway, when it’s in front of you, take a screenshot. This image can be shared on the platform of your choice. Export content from your office documents. Have you noticed how difficult it is to copy and paste an Excel table in some places? What if you want to keep the Google Doc format and there is no way? Screenshots are ideal for these occasions because what is created is an image that stores what is seen on the screen as it was created. Of course, remember that whoever receives it will not be able to manipulate it. This is a perfect way to make quick comparisons.

