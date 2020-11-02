Star Trek Beyond CBS was delayed due to football

Sunday night, Star Trek Beyond It will make the TV broadcast for the first time As part of CBS’s Sunday Night movies, however some fans looking to see the 13th movie Star Trek appear on the small screen will have to wait a little longer than expected. On Sunday, CBS alerted fans that due to the prolonged running of the NFL games, the rest of the evening’s programming would change slightly with Star Trek Beyond It starts a little more than half an hour later than expected at 8:37 PM EST / 7:37 PM ET in select time zones in the East and Central Affected areas are eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Cleveland and Miami.

“Due to soccer overrides, the CBS Sunday Primetime schedule has been delayed in determining Eastern and Central Time Zone cities,” a graphic shared by the official CBS Tweet Twitter account read with the same tweet provides details. Check it out for yourself below.

Released in 2016, Star Trek Beyond It is the thirteenth and third Star Trek movie in the universe, an all-encompassing alternative to the Star Trek series named Kelvin Timeline. You can see the official film summary from CBS below.

“From director Justin Lin and producer JJ Abrams comes one of the best action films of 2016. He is sent on a rescue mission to the farthest reaches of space, where Krall (Idris Elba) ambushes the USS Enterprise, a ruthless enemy that has sworn against the Union. Anonymous Hostile Scientist, Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), Lieutenant Oura (Zoe Saldana), Dr. Bones McCoy (Karl Urban), Scotty (Simon Page), Solo (John Chow) and Chikoff (Anton Yelchin) separate from “A way to escape. Only Jaylah (Sophia Butila), the rebel space warrior, can help them reunite and find a way out of the planet in a race against time to stop the deadly Kraal. The army from waging an all-out galactic war.”

Shortly before the theatrical release of Star Trek Beyond, A sequel has been announced by Paramount Pictures that will see Chris Hemsworth return as George Kirk, Captain Kirk’s father. However, in the years that followed, development in the project slowed as both Hemsworth and Pine walked out of the project, due to contract disputes. Development in this segment is still changing, but there are three different Star Trek films under development separately, including one Noah Hawley movie that will introduce an entirely new Starfleet cast.

Star Trek Beyond It airs tonight, Sunday, November 1 on CBS. The film was originally scheduled to show at 8 PM ET but will be delayed to 8:37 PM EST in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Cleveland and Miami.