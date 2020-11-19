The Warriors may be without goalkeeper Clay Thompson for a second straight season after suffering a right leg injury during a training session on Wednesday.

Thompson was playing a small game in Southern California when he fell on his right leg and felt a calf pain. He will undergo an MRI on Thursday morning and warriors fear he may have injured his Achilles tendon. Team coaches and coach Steve Kerr will travel to Los Angeles to be with Thompson when he gets the results. They hope it isn’t serious enough to sideline him in the 2020-21 season.

Thompson, 30, was set to return from the shattered left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals that kept him out of last season’s entirety. Thompson was a participant in the last young warrior camp at the holiday season at Chase Center, on his way to be ready to start training camp on December 1 before suffering such an injury.

This setback raises questions for a team that had hoped to return to competition in the Western Conference after injuries derailed last season.

The Warriors picked James Wiseman with # 2 in their Wednesday night draft. The 7-foot, 1-foot center will provide edge protection and a recording presence in the paint, but now the Golden State may have an even more pressing need on the ocean.

While in the media, Weizmann admitted that news of Thompson’s injury was disappointing on an exciting night.

Once I saw [the news]”It was kind of a frustration for me, emotionally,” Weizmann said. “But as a team we have his support whatever happens, and it will recover in a big way. In my view, I cannot wait to go there and make my great contribution to the team. Go there and learn as much as possible, grow and adapt to that environment and play my position.

“Praise be to Clay, my teammate. He will be fine.”

In the minutes leading up to the draft, the Warriors and other stars rallied around Thompson on social media.

“Praying so much for Clay Thompson is cool !! Like she’s so young,” LeBron James tweeted.

Draymond Green tweeted: “Pray for my brother.”

Although Thompson’s injury did not affect the Golden State’s strategy in the first round, in the second round of the draft, the Warriors secured a peripheral assist with Arizona goalkeeper Nico Manion and Boise State Shooting keeper Justinian Jessup, who will play next season professionally in Australia.

“There was more tension,” Myers said of Draft of the Night. “I hope to look back and think about what I have been emphasizing. But now I have to wait until tomorrow to hear. We just hope to hear something good.”

“Until then I will try to keep spirits up and support him and hear what we hear tomorrow and go from there.”