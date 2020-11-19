Team Warriors’ Clay Thompson feared he might have torn up Achilles, according to the report

44 mins ago Dawn Davis
The Warriors may be without goalkeeper Clay Thompson for a second straight season after suffering a right leg injury during a training session on Wednesday.

Thompson was playing a small game in Southern California when he fell on his right leg and felt a calf pain. He will undergo an MRI on Thursday morning and warriors fear he may have injured his Achilles tendon. Team coaches and coach Steve Kerr will travel to Los Angeles to be with Thompson when he gets the results. They hope it isn’t serious enough to sideline him in the 2020-21 season.

Thompson, 30, was set to return from the shattered left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals that kept him out of last season’s entirety. Thompson was a participant in the last young warrior camp at the holiday season at Chase Center, on his way to be ready to start training camp on December 1 before suffering such an injury.

