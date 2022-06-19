When I traveled to Russia and Finland together

Before Putin’s new geopolitics turned the world upside down, there was a time not so long ago that Finland and Russia made movies together. Estonia and Germany also cooperated in this effort. With money, means and personnel from the four countries, “Room, No. 6”an amazing train journey from Moscow to the frozen north, where nothing is as it seems.

A young Finnish archeology student leaves Moscow where she lives with her boyfriend and embarks on a solo journey of discovery in search of ancient petroglyphs. A trip on the rails is forced to share the same train cabin with a rude young Russian woman who is forced to be a guard all the way. Nothing like a journey of self-discovery and discovering the essence of life beyond appearances.

Finnish director Juhu Kuzman With his second feature film, he managed to win one of the most coveted awards at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, placing himself at the top of the list of winners, demonstrating that this film was well created from start to finish. Simple as it is effective ‘room’ It’s a little box of surprises, a creative feat of space magic that forced the two passengers to share, on their way to the Siberian city of Murmansk in the Arctic Circle. It is adapted from Rosa Lixon’s novel.

Effective, natural handheld shooting, without too many aesthetic compromises. Clear and straightforward text that follows the most classic rules of development, but without being restricted by traditional norms. Nothing is as it seems in the field of human relations. Cute can be a swindler. A man you do not trust can help you achieve your dream. Bio mirage.

The director believes that this story “It’s also about meeting the other and diving inside of you and trying to understand and accept who you are.”. The trip to any place turned into a journey of introspection for self-knowledge. “When you meet someone new, there is a possibility to start over, pretending to be something you would like to be. Or a chance to open up and learn something new about yourself.”

This train journey into deep Russia, which hints at mediocre living conditions, bureaucratic idleness and a slowing state routine, comes to us in these moments of analysis about its politics and its isolation. View now as A true hymn to friendship between strangersthis movie that puts us on a moving train could be a good metaphor for a future that should be more friendly than what warrior perspectives show at the moment.

This series of film-turned-goodness was recognized at the last festival of festivals and now its premiere has finally arrived in Spain, just when another such adventure could no longer be undertaken. Finnish travel alone in Russia now seems like a science fiction proposal. The joint production of these two nationalities, with the participation of the Germans and the Belts, seems like a far-fetched dream.