When and where can you watch the Levante match against Barcelona?

Don’t be satisfied in La Liga while you keep playing with him after the weekend, the results have not seen any of the four title contenders. Barcelona and Atletico tied 0-0 at Camp Nou, while Real Madrid and Seville tied 2-2 in the capital. On the midweek tour, Ronald Koeman travels to Valencia to face Levante. The game starts at 10 pm CET. To find out when and where you want to be with you, here we have our regular travel guide.
Global Directory
Tuesday 11 May
American
The United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico / Los Angeles, Vancouver (1:00 pm); New York, Toronto (4:00 pm); San Juan (4:00 PM)
To be in sports
Mexico / Mexico City (3 PM)
Waze, Heaven
Central America and the Dominican Republic / San Jose (14.00), Panama (15.00), Santo Domingo (16.00)
TUDN, Heaven
Caribbean / Jamaica (15:00), Bahamas (4:00 pm), French Guiana (17:00)
Sport Max
ESPN (Bahamas), ATV (Suriname), BeIN (French-speaking countries)
Spanish speaking South America / Bogota (15:00), Santiago (17:00), Buenos Aires (17:00)
Heaven, direct sport
Tico (Bolivian), IVC (Venezuela)
Brazil / Brasilia (5,00 m)
Fox, ESPN
Africa
North Africa / Casablanca (8,00 m), Cairo (10,00 m)
To be in sports
Sub-Saharan Africa / Dakar (8 pm), Yaounde (9 pm), Cape Town (10 pm), Nairobi (11 pm)
Super Sport 7, Star Times, Canal +
ZAB (Angola and Mozambique), Azzam (South Africa)
Europe
Island (8,00 m)
Station 2
United Kingdom and Ireland (9,00 m)
Premier Sports
Portugal (9,00 m)
Eleven sports
Spain (10,00 m)
Movistar, Orange
France (10,00 m)
To be in sports
Belgium (10,00 m)
Eleven sports, exercise
Dutch (10,00 m)
Ziggo Sport
Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy (10,00 m)
Dazen
Teleclub (Switzerland)
Norway (10,00 m)
Fight, TV2
Sweden (10,00 m)
C more
Denmark (10,00 m)
TV2
Poland (10,00 m)
Channel +, eleven sports
Czech Republic and Slovakia (10,00 m)
Abbreviation
Hungary (10,00 m)
Player 2
The Balkan Republic (10,00 m)
Sport club
Albania (10,00 m)
Wonderful sport
Finland (11,00 m)
C more
Baltic states and Belarus / Riga (11.00 pm)
Setanta
Ukraine (11,00 m)
Megogo
Romania (11,00 m)
Look Plus, Sports Communications, Digi Sports
Bulgaria (11,00 m)
Sport +, Max Sport
Greece (11,00 m)
Cosmot TV
Cyprus (11,00 m)
Premitel
Israel (11,00 m)
sport
Russia / Moscow (11 pm)
Match, Telesport, that
Turkey (11,00 m)
Sportsmart
Asia
Arab countries / Mecca (11 pm)
To be in sports
Wednesday 12 May
Caucasus Region / Baku (12.00 pm)
Setanta
CBC (Azerbaijan), Setanta, Crinton (Armenia), Selenite (Georgia)
Middle Asia / Tashkent (1 AM), Astana (2.00 AM)
Setanta
UsReport (Uzbekistan), Varzish (Tajikistan), Facebook (Afghanistan)
Indian subcontinent / Islamabad (1:00 AM), New Delhi (1.30 AM), Dhaka (2:00 AM)
Facebook, Sony
Southeast Asia / Bangkok, Jakarta (3:00 AM), Manila (4:00 AM)
To be in sports
Skynet (Myanmar), SCTV (Vietnam), VTV Cab (Vietnam), PPTV (Thailand)
China (4.00 am)
IQIYI Sports, QQ Sports Live
Japan (5.00 am)
Dazen, wow wow
South Korea (5.00 am)
SPO TV
Oceania
Australia and New Zealand / Sydney (6:00 a.m.), Wellington (8:00 a.m.)
To be in sports
South Pacific / Fiji (8:00 AM)
beIN Sports, Fiji TV