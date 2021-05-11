New whats app policy: After May 15th, WhatsApp users will not be able to make voice and video calls, because – users will not be able to access their whats app account they know exactly why

Highlights: Audio and video calls will be closed to users after May 15th

Users may suffer if they do not accept the policy

Navi Delhi The instant messaging app WhatsApp announced that the accounts of users who do not accept the new privacy policy will not be closed until May 15. However, even after many notifications after May 15th, if you don’t adopt the new privacy policy for WhatsApp, you might run into trouble. Simply put, WhatsApp users who are not in the mood to accept WhatsApp’s new privacy policy after May 15 can pose a big problem. WhatsApp gave extra time to adopt the de facto privacy policy. However, this does not mean that you can avoid adopting the privacy policy.

What will happen after May 15th?



WhatsApp has made it clear that the accounts of users who do not accept the privacy policy will not be closed. Instead, these users will be notified after May 15th to accept the privacy policy. This way WhatsApp will send continuous reminders to WhatsApp users for a few weeks. It is better for WhatsApp users to accept the new privacy policy for the time being, otherwise, WhatsApp users may face some difficulties. This means that users will not be able to use certain features of WhatsApp unless they agree to the privacy policy.

After several consecutive restarts of WhatsApp, user accounts will not be closed if they do not accept the privacy policy. However, users will not be able to see their chat list. For now, only WhatsApp will be able to accept incoming audio and video calls. Also, if WhatsApp does not adopt a new privacy policy in the coming weeks, then voice and video call notifications will stop arriving on WhatsApp. Also, it is not possible to send messages via WhatsApp. In addition, WhatsApp users will not be able to make calls. Simply, your WhatsApp account will not be closed if you do not accept the privacy policy. But, you will not be able to enjoy any of WhatsApp’s features.

