WhatsApp | Why you should not hide your last connection time | Update | Applications | Smart phones | last seen | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you already have the latest version of The WhatsApp ? The fast messaging app is one of the most downloaded apps worldwide, due to its ease of use and it works for free. It also incorporates new options such as hiding the “internet” or leaving a group unnoticed.

However, in the latest update of The WhatsApp Do something that will generate some resentment in many. Do you know why the last connection time should not be hidden? Well, here we will tell you the real reasons why you should take it into account.

Why you should not hide the last connection time on WhatsApp

To hide the time of your last connection in WhatsApp, you have to open the application.

Then go to Settings, Account and Privacy.

In this section, select “Last time”.

From now on, if you don’t want anyone to see the time of your last connection, you won’t check others either.

Now if you hide the last connected time in WhatsApp, you will not see the rest of your friends anymore. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

This means that you will not be able to visualize when was the last time your friend or partner was “online”.

Although this tool is good to be able to protect our privacy, you should think carefully about whether or not you want to see the rest.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

Enter the Google Play Store Android and search for the app The WhatsApp .

and search for the app . Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Then, click on the Be a Verifier button and you will get the trial version.

It is likely that the same functionality will be enabled in the WhatsApp Beta software for iOS users in the coming days. Meanwhile, beta testers must first approve the Last Seen Online tool, so WhatsApp will only evaluate whether it will be included in the (official) stable release.

