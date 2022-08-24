WhatsApp | What is its purpose and what are the steps to create a ‘silent group’ in the | Features | Tools | technology | Settings | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

Most users belong to a certain group of The WhatsAppWhether it’s with your friends, family or co-workers, although these conversations have become very useful tools for sharing information and communicating with many people at the same time, sometimes it can be a nuisance when messages just don’t stop coming up. On this occasion, we will explain from Depor what is “silent group chat” and what are the steps to activate it from the aforementioned instant messaging platform.

The more members you have in a group chat The WhatsAppYou are likely to receive more messages per day, which can become inconvenient at any time. It is possible to silence group notifications, however, when you are mentioned or reply to a message from you, you will still receive an alert. With group chats in silent mode, no one will be able to send messages, the only ones who will be able to do that are the users who manage the chat.

Steps to create a silent group chat

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, enter a group chat where you are the administrator.

The next step is to click on the group name at the top.

Scroll down and tap on Group Settings.

Here you have two options, click on the “Send Messages” option.

Finally, choose ‘Administrators Only’ and OK.

Done, this is how no group member will be able to send texts, videos, documents, etc., at least until you decide to deactivate the tool. Remember that you should only use this function on certain occasions, because if you leave it active for a long time, members can be removed from the group due to lack of activity.

Learn the differences between WHATSAPP WEB and WHATSAPP DESKTOP

WhatsApp Web

You can open it through a web browser and from any device, be it a cell phone, tablet, computer or laptop.

It does not have the function of calls or video calls.

You can send audio files, photos, videos and multimedia.

It does not allow you to take pictures or make backups, nor does it allow you to send the current or real-time location.

You have access to all privacy settings, except for the status settings.

You are unable to archive chats.

WhatsApp Web It gives you the opportunity to choose a dark and light theme.

whatsapp desktop