WhatsApp | What does the ‘surfer’ hand emoji mean and why has it become so popular | Applications | feelings | feelings | tik tok | cold | nda | nnni | sports game

Across The WhatsApp You can send texts, photos, videos, etc., and even emojis, since the app stores more than three thousand emojis on its messaging system, however, in recent weeks, many users have shared a specific one, we refer to as the “server’s hand” Or better known as ‘cool’, the curious thing is that it accompanies it along with the common phrase ‘wonderful’.It’s coldWhat does this mean and why does everyone do it? We will explain it from Depor below.

Through various social networks, especially on TikTok, a new expression has arrived flooding conversations The WhatsApp With memes, jokes and videos, it’s all about the phrase “It’s coldWhat does it mean? chill is an English word that translates to Spanish and means “fresh,” however, in informal language it is used to tell someone they are “relaxed.”

Why Users Have Made ‘Cool’ or ‘Browse’ Emoji Popular on WhatsApp

The above phrase and “cool” emoji have become popular due to the trend of tik tok Which reached different countries of the world. The tendency is to play a practical joke on your friends, such as: throwing someone’s food or drink for no reason and after the victim’s reaction, the joker should say “It’s coldThe other one should immediately just shake his head without showing anger at what happened.

It is important to clarify that a symbol known as “cool” has another meaning that users give it, because according to the information it publishes emojipediathe code was generated and should be used to tell someone to call you on the phone.

So you can make your WhatsApp screenshots more secure

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and enter into a personal or group chat.

Click here on the clip (next to the camera) and select the screenshot you want to enhance your security.

The next step is to click on the pencil icon located in the upper right corner.

A color bar will be displayed on the right side, move it to the end to get the “Pixel” tool.

Paint on the areas you don’t want to see and it will automatically cut out, which means it won’t be sharp anymore.

Finally, click the circled 1 icon to send the image using the “View Once” tool.

How to know if your friend or partner is on WhatsApp without seeing the smartphone

The first thing will be to download the WazDog app.

This is a third party app that lets you know exactly if someone is ‘Online’ on WhatsApp.

It includes a function that tells you, through an alert, whether your partner or friend is online.

To download it you can use this Link .

. There you must enter your email and cell phone number that you want to modify.

At that time, you will have to wait for your friend to call to see exactly how long they have been on WhatsApp.

Remember that there is a paid version that allows you to add more numbers.

If you want more information about sportsWe recommend that you follow our most active social networks that we offer below.