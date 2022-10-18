WhatsApp | What does the green dot next to your chat sign mean | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of the applications that many users love to use because with it they can not only chat with any friend but also post statuses, share multimedia content and even send funny stickers.

However, in recent days, some people have expressed concerns about unknown details of the app. It’s a green dot that appears right next to the sign in sign The WhatsApp . know this mean? Here we tell you.

What does the next green dot for AT mean on WHATSAPP

The first thing you should know is that this green dot only appears in group conversations.

If a friend of yours tags you on WhatsApp, the at icon will be displayed.

But it is not the only thing. You will also be told how many times your name has been tagged.

So the green dot next to the at sign means the total number of times and thickness.

Remember that the green dot appears when you are tagged in a group chat on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

This way you will not lose the topic of any conversation.

This method is used to find out the quick opinion of a person who generally tends to silence a WhatsApp group.

How to know who is spying on your WhatsApp conversations

One of the clues to know if you are being spied on on WhatsApp is when you receive a message.

If the notification disappears, it means that someone opened that alert from somewhere else.

Do you want to block that person’s path? Well, this is what you should do.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now go to settings.

At that moment, click on the “Linked Devices” tab.

There you can not only check where your WhatsApp was opened, but also from when.

Now it is also possible to find out by which device they accessed your conversations, which can be a laptop or a smartphone.

Simply close all open sessions and this way you will prevent third parties from seeing your WhatsApp chats.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR FRIEND IS USING WHATSAPP PLUS