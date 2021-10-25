WhatsApp Web vs WhatsApp Desktop, the differences and how to use them all

KOMPAS.com – The WhatsApp The web and WhatsApp Desktop may be familiar to some WhatsApp users. Although both can be accessed via a computer, they are not exactly the same.

The difference is not much, but it is quite fundamental. So, what is the difference between WhatsApp Web And WhatsApp Desktop App? Do they both have the same features? So, which one is better to use?

difference WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop The simplest is how to access it.

WhatsApp Desktop is a WhatsApp application that is downloaded and installed on a PC/PC, either Windows or macOS. The official WhatsApp Desktop app can be downloaded at Link This is amazing.

Like accessing WhatsApp on smart phoneWhatsApp Desktop can also be accessed by opening the WhatsApp app independently (separately) on PC/PC.

Read also: How to open WhatsApp on an Android tablet without logging out of the phone

While WhatsApp Web, it can be accessed via Browser (browser), such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Get information, inspiration and insight from E-mail You are.

Register E-mail

Therefore, the user must first open the browser application, and then go to the address web.whatsapp.com To access WhatsApp without an app independently.

Apart from the access methods, there are no other big differences between WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. Visually, they both look the same.

That’s just it, especially for the version the webIt appears wider than the desktop version. In the desktop version, there is a button reduce To reduce WhatsApp restrictions.

This feature is suitable for those who like to open several applications simultaneously.

Knob reduce This is what WhatsApp Web does not specifically find.

If you want to hide WhatsApp window, WhatsApp Web users should press the button reduce NS Browser.

So, if you are using WhatsApp Web and want to reduce the window size or hide it, you can trick it by opening it in a private tab, then clicking on it.reduce Tabbed window.

Besides, from the side toolsAnd the layout and buttons, there is almost no noticeable difference. The new difference can be felt when using hotkeys (abbreviation). abbreviation WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop are different.

For example, to start chat the new, abbreviation In the web version it is the “ctrl + Alt + N” key.

While using WhatsApp Desktop, the . button abbreviation to start chat The new one is “ctrl + shift + N”. The full difference can be seen in the image below.

Read also: WhatsApp is testing the new display picture in the picture, and here’s what it looks like

Kompas.com/Wahyunanda Kusuma WhatsApp Web Shortcuts List.

Kompas.com/Wahyunanda Kusuma List of WhatsApp shortcuts on the desktop. List of WhatsApp shortcuts on the desktop.

Which is better?

Since there are not much differences between the two, both WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop are easy to use.

That’s just, for owners of older computers who have little memory or are running an outdated version of the operating system, using WhatsApp Web can be an option.

However, for those who often open many applications on the computer simultaneously and do not want to open multiple tabs on the computer, browser Downloading WhatsApp Desktop is the best option.

How to use WhatsApp Web

Open a browser, it could be Chrome, Mozilla Frefox, or something else. Open a new tab, enter the address web.whatsapp.com from Title Bar. Scan the QR code that appears on the computer screen with a smartphone, How to: Open WhatsApp on the mobile phone > Click the three dots in the right corner > Linked device > Link the device > Enter the security code (pattern/fingerprint) > Face the smartphone camera in the code Rapid Response. Wait for the scanning process to complete and a sync diagram appears with the caption “Connecting” and “End-to-end encryptionon the computer. Wait for the sync process to complete and the WhatsApp home page appears.

How to use WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp Desktop is only available for PC/PCs running Windows 8.1 or higher, as well as MacOS 10.10 or higher. If you meet the above requirements, follow these steps:

Click the page This is amazing To download the WhatsApp Desktop app Then, click on the “Download for…” button. After the download process is completed, open the “Download/Download” menu on your computer and then find the file in .exe or .dmg format along with the icon of the WhatsApp application Click on the WhatsApp icon, then follow the installation steps to complete it. Once installed, open the WhatsApp Desktop application. to me LoginScan the QR code that appears on the computer screen with a smartphone in the same way as step 4 in the WhatsApp Web version. Wait for the scanning process to complete and a synchronization diagram with the descriptions “communication” and “end-to-end encryption” appears on your computer. Wait for the sync process to complete and the WhatsApp home page appears.

Read also: How to Hide WhatsApp Web Notifications on Android

Get updates Choice News And Breaking news Everyday from Kompas.com. Let’s join our Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then joined. You must first install the Telegram application on your mobile phone.