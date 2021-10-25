Lessons from the US Grand Prix – Sport

Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix for the first time in his career. World champion Lewis Hamilton needs a little miracle.

Austin (DPA) – Max Verstappen Won the grand prize in United States of America He won his first world title in Formula 1 A big step is close.

The Red Bull driver is 12 points ahead of Holland Now on the British Lewis Hamilton I am mercedes. The to teach Out of the race on the track Americas:

Verstappen He has a world champion pack

Before the trip to Austin, he did mercedes from Lewis Hamilton And Valtteri Bottas It is a clear favorite for the road over Hamilton He won five of the previous eight races and since the introduction of hybrid engines, he has always placed first one mercedes Went. but then cut off Verstappen Not only from the first position on the grid, but also can not enter the race for it Hamilton. “I don’t know what we could have done differently. That’s what we had,” the world record champ said. Verstappen Reliable strategists and mechanics – and never wronged themselves in the midst of Texas.

Hamilton And mercedes Need a little miracle

There are still five races left, twelve points behind Lewis Hamilton employment Max Verstappen Okay. “Opportunities are completely sound, everything is open. In the race it is possible to decide if someone stops,” he said Head of Mercedes Motorsport Toto Wolf. But he also knows: the next two races in Mexico And Brazil She is on the roads that red balls Traditionally lying. “We have a good group and we are going to be strong there,” said Verstappen’s teammate. Sergio Perez. Should Hamilton So don’t win at least one of the next two Grand Prix races or Verstappen By a knockout, it will be very, very close to title eight. “I said that if we want to win the World Cup, we need ten victories. And the Red Bull Motorsports advisor predicted, predicted that Helmut Marko.

The Formula 1 and the United States of America They found each other

The Formula 1 and the United States of AmericaIt was this combination that hadn’t worked at all for decades. In the meantime, there is a real boom and for the weekend’s race on the circuit Americas An incredible 400,000 spectators came. They didn’t just chant Lewis Hamilton, but also the first in the world championship Max Verstappen And many other drivers – who are now known to a wider audience thanks to the Netflix series Driving to Survive. Also soared at parties Billy Joel The Twenty One Pilots – In addition to handing the trophy basketball super star Shaquille O’Neal, The Hamilton It is still towering, although this one was standing on a pedestal.

Vettel He also fights for a point

A new engine, plus additional new parts for it Aston Martin: Even before qualification it was clear that Sebastian Vettel He must start because of the penalty kick from the end of the field. From 18th place, the four-time world champion finally made his way to 10th and scored the 36th world championship point of the season. “It’s only one point but we fought hard. At least we have something in our luggage,” said the man from Heppenheim before leaving. Texas.