ATP Doha: Thiem vs. Karazew is now in Free Live Streaming

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem will participate in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Wednesday. In Doha, the lower Austrian is back on the field for the first time after leaving the Australian Open. He will meet the Russian Aslan Karazio in the Round of 16 from about 2 pm. You can watch the game here in the free live stream.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open im Free-Livestream

An overview of the live matches for Wednesday

12:30 pm: Andrey Roble – Richard Gasket Then Dominic Thiem – Aslan Karatev Not before 4pm: Daniel Evans – Roger Federer Then Marton FUCSOVICS – Lloyd Harris

From 12 noon on LIVESTREAM: Thiem takes off, Federer returns in Doha

Federer-Comeback Live IM Stream

After saying goodbye in the first round, Daniel Evans will be his opponent in the Round of 16. Federer’s comeback will appear immediately in full www.skysportaustria.at Im Stream.

For the Swiss, it will be the first game since January 31, 2020. At that time, the 39-year-old was in the semi-final of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic and had been suffering from knee problems for a long time. . The match ended 3-0 in groups of Serbs (7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 3). This was followed by a message that Federer had to undergo surgery.

Sky Sport Austria shows all matches on the Central Court up to the quarter-finals





