WhatsApp | These are the most false tricks in the app | technology | fake | Features | Tools | nda | nnni | sports game

instant messaging app, The WhatsApp, has many original tricks, but some of them are based on other third-party applications, such as: the ability to display deleted messages “for everyone”; download statuses of your contacts; Receive notifications from users who have called, etc. There are also “unofficial” versions of the aforementioned platform such as WhatsApp Plus, where you can do everything we mentioned above without any problem, the details are that you risk losing your account temporarily or permanently.

Coming back to the topic, this time, from Depor we will tell you what are the most false tricks The WhatsAppso don’t believe everything you see on the internet because you can do some customization with results you weren’t expecting.

WHATSAPP TRICKS THAT ARE WRONG

Watch cases unnoticed, but you will know who saw your stories

If you decide to deactivate Read Confirmation The WhatsAppit is true that you will be able to see your friends’ statuses without them realizing it, but if you post a status, you won’t know which contacts have seen it either, it will simply show a zero icon next to a line.

Another false trick that some creators are spreading is that if you have read confirmation turned on and activate Airplane mode on your cell phone to see the status of one or more of the The WhatsAppAfter closing the background app and deactivating the aforementioned mode in order to reconnect to the network, your tick will not appear. This is 100% wrong, the check will come out automatically, be very careful.

Deactivate Read Confirmation so that the visual does not appear in chats

This configuration is correct, however, not many would suggest that this only works for .’s personal conversations The WhatsApp, means in those conversations where you are chatting with only one contact. The same doesn’t happen in groups, because when someone sends a text, photo, video, audio, etc., your check will appear if you go into the chat, even if you are listening to an audio, it will show “Played by (your name)” . to consider.

Delete the message for “everyone” by changing the time

When you regret sending a message from The WhatsApp You have up to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds to delete, after which time you can only delete the “For You” message. It is said that if your shared message exceeds the time mentioned above, changing the time of the smartphone will reappear the “for all” option.

For example, if you send a message at 10 am, and you want to delete it at 11:09 am, the application will not allow you to do so, the details are that when you change the time from your mobile phone at 11:08 am or before the time is said Selected, an option will appear “for all”, which is completely wrong, the only thing you will achieve is to change the actual time.

How to activate “Ghost Mode” in WhatsApp

The first thing you need to do is log into WhatsApp.

Then we go to settings.

There, click on “Privacy”.

At that moment you will see it say “last time and online”.

There you must put that no one sees that information.

Then, go to information. In this box, you must paste the blank keyboard taken from the page Unicode .

. You can copy the same blank text in the status and in your WhatsApp name.

With this you will have activated the “Ghost Mode” in WhatsApp or what is also called “Invisible Mode”.

Remember that this trick can be done without being Halloween.

If you want more information about sportsWe recommend that you follow our most active social networks that we offer below.