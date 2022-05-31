WhatsApp | The trick to publish music from YouTube and Spotify in application cases | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

Statuses or stories have become very important tools and nowadays it is available in most social networks or messaging apps, it allows you to post any photo, video or text so that all your followers know about the activities. What do you do daily? It is also possible to upload music from Spotify or YouTube to Statuses. The WhatsAppsomething we’ll show you next from Depor.

Although the publication of your favorite song in the states The WhatsApp, it is important to clarify that the process is longer unlike for example Instagram; In addition, it will not be necessary to rely on other devices such as: speaker, TV, computer, etc., because you will do everything from the same mobile phone.

SO YOU CAN ADD SPOTIFY MUSIC IN WHATSAPP STATES

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store. Do the same for Spotify and YouTube apps.

The next step is to open Spotify, search for the song of your choice and play it.

Now, go to WhatsApp and click on the “Countries” tab.

Then tap on the camera icon attached to a green circle, which is located in the lower right corner.

The camera will open for you to start recording music that is already playing.

If you don’t want any image to appear, just place the phone with the camera facing down and the screen will turn black.

Finally, wait for the best part of the song to arrive and hit the record button until that section of the track ends or 30 seconds of status.

STEPS BUT WITH YOUTUBE MUSIC

If you have a YouTube Premium account, the steps are the same.

If your account is the free account, when you check out Youtube The music playing will stop immediately.

The music playing will stop immediately. To avoid this, tap on the Android digital start button and then the “Multitasking” button (the three vertical lines icon).

Tabs or apps will open in the background, press for three seconds on the YouTube window icon.

Several options will be displayed, click “Open in split screen view”.

The screen will be divided into two parts, YouTube will be at the top and at the bottom you have to open it The WhatsApp .

. Go to “Countries” > “Camera”.

Finally, play Music from YouTube and then tap Record from the messaging app.

How to send long videos on WhatsApp without cutting them