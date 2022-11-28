WhatsApp: The trick to know when your messages have been read from iOS | iPhone | Applications | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Want to know the exact time your text message was read? The WhatsApp? This is one of the things that users would like to know the most, as it can be very useful in different situations.

To find out this information, you just need to resort to certain methods that are available in the same application. Next, we will tell you a trick so that he knows the details of your messages sent from a file Iphone.

So you can know when they read your WhatsApp message from iOS

From your iPhone, open the WhatsApp app.

Now, go to the interface where the chats are located.

Choose one and enter this conversation.

Find the message you want and drag it to the left.

After that, a new window will be displayed with all the details.

Here you can read when the message was delivered and at what time the recipient read it.

Keep in mind that if the person deactivates a read receipt, you won’t be able to find out this information, unless the recipient is in the same group with you.

How to take a screenshot of an entire WhatsApp conversation?

From your Android cell phone, enter the WhatsApp application.

Now, open your desired chat.

Then, go to the beginning of the conversation to take the screenshot.

Next, take a screenshot using the necessary combination of buttons, depending on which device you have.

Immediately, you will see a vertical arrow or the word “Swipe” at the bottom.

Tap on any option and the screen will automatically scroll down.

Suspend capture until the text you deem necessary.

Finally, click save and that’s it, you will have the complete conversation on your cell phone.

How to activate “ignore mode” in WhatsApp?