WhatsApp | So you can know when to create a group chat for the app | technology | Groups | Smart phones | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

If you already have a registered account The WhatsAppSure, you belong to at least one group in the app, but if for some reason you need the exact date to create that conversation, you don’t need to go to the beginning of everything or to the first chat message to find this detail, where can you get the information indicated? It’s something we’ll explain to you now from Depor. Take note.

The history of creating a group chat from The WhatsApp It was removed from the aforementioned messaging platform, it is not known why Meta made this decision, however, in the latest updates to the stable version they have reintegrated it again and now they have put it in a new place where you will know who created that group and on what day, month and year.

Guide to know the creation date of a WhatsApp group

First, check it out The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, open the app and enter into a group chat.

The next step is to click on the group name.

Chat settings will open.

Below the description or the “Add a description of the group” button, you will see a message saying “Created by (username) and the specified date”.

If you don’t add the contact, you will get their phone number.

