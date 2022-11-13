WhatsApp | So you can know when to create a group chat for the app | technology | Groups | Smart phones | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

If you already have a registered account The WhatsAppSure, you belong to at least one group in the app, but if for some reason you need the exact date to create that conversation, you don’t need to go to the beginning of everything or to the first chat message to find this detail, where can you get the information indicated? It’s something we’ll explain to you now from Depor. Take note.
The history of creating a group chat from The WhatsApp It was removed from the aforementioned messaging platform, it is not known why Meta made this decision, however, in the latest updates to the stable version they have reintegrated it again and now they have put it in a new place where you will know who created that group and on what day, month and year.
Guide to know the creation date of a WhatsApp group
- First, check it out The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
- Now, open the app and enter into a group chat.
- The next step is to click on the group name.
- Chat settings will open.
- Below the description or the “Add a description of the group” button, you will see a message saying “Created by (username) and the specified date”.
- If you don’t add the contact, you will get their phone number.
What does one gray check mean in WhatsApp?
- Often times when you try to send a WhatsApp message it stays in one check.
- Some believe that the other person has blocked them.
- However, there are different meanings related to the gray check.
- One is that the other person may have decided to remove you completely from the app.
- The other also has to do with that contact being in a place where the signal to your cell phone wouldn’t.
- A gray check means your message was sent, but it doesn’t mean it was received.
- If two messages are greyed out, this means that this person already has your message on WhatsApp.
