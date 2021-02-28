WhatsApp Releases a Job to Avoid the “Bullets”: What’s It About? | Chronicle

The WhatsApp We just released a feature that was tested in beta for a few weeks. It is a very interesting and simple function, but very useful. Have you ever wanted to send a video and didn’t do it for audio? You can record something on your device and want to send the content to a friend, but the sound is too annoying or you don’t want to hear your mom screaming in the background: The WhatsApp Just fixed that little issue with a feature on the video sending screen.

So far, removing audio from a video hasn’t been very simple for the average user. It was necessary to download a video editor and find a function to reduce or completely remove the volume. Now things are changing dramatically and it is much easier thanks to the instant messaging system.

The app included a feature that allows users to mute a video clip before sending it. You simply have to enter The WhatsApp-Select a video from your gallery and send it. In the last step you will see it appear New mute button: if you activate it, the video will be sent mute.

You don’t need to do anything else, with this simple step the video will be muted and the person receiving it will only see the content that was filmed without listening to the audio. It is a very interesting function that you can also use to mute a video without having to download an editor: you will have to create a group with yourself, send and download the silent video to add it to your gallery without sound.

This is a very simple and new trick The WhatsApp It is only included and that it should appear on your cell phone if you are a Beta user. We are sure you will use it more than once when you want to send a video and someone missed it while you were recording it.