WhatsApp provides a feature that makes users happy, allowing chats to be transferred between Android and iPhone devices soon

Continuous updates, new additions, and technologies coming from WhatsApp, through which it was able to meet the aspirations and requirements of hundreds of millions of users around the world during the recent period, amid expectations that this year will witness the provision of many new features that users are waiting for, at a time when your account has been linked to more than One phone at a time and play it without the Internet, a new technology has been revealed that allows you to transfer and archive your chats between Android and iOS devices running iPhone phones.

Update coming from WhatsApp

According to recently published foreign reports, it indicated that the Whatsapp He has already started testing the technology for transferring chats between Android and iPhone devices on a limited number of users in the beta version, and once successful, it will be circulated to all its platforms, and activating this feature of migrating archives requires that the application be open on both devices, and you will not need to synchronize data and archive On another cloud service such as Google Drive or iCloud.

It is expected that this new technology will be officially available in the coming days, similar to what Samsung did, which previously announced a similar technology for its devices, allowing the transfer of the whasapp archive from its devices to the iPhone “and vice versa, as well as with various smart watches as well, which is what prompted us during The last period to talk is that it is expected that the transfer base will be expanded to include all Android phones, not just Samsung, which was already achieved during the last report.

This comes at a time when other reports revealed that the famous instant messaging platform also intends to make a number of modifications and changes to the form of application notifications and chats on iPhone phones, while certain audio recordings will be available before sending them to confirm their authenticity to remove embarrassment from users.