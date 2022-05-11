WhatsApp: How to send audios with Chavo del 8 voice and without installing strange apps? | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | smart phone

Currently, users The WhatsApp Those who have the messaging app installed on their phone can not only communicate through text messages, but they can also send photos, videos, emojis, stickers and voice notes. In case you usually use this last function, you will be surprised to know that there is a file trick So that it sounds as if Chavo del Ocho said it. Want to know how? Here we will tell you.

In general, to modify the audios that are sent through The WhatsAppOr Telegram or any other instant messaging application, it is necessary to download strange programs to your phone. Fortunately, this trick does not require installing any unknown software and the best thing is that it works on Android phones and iPhones.

Keep in mind that the Chavo del Ocho audios that you will send by The WhatsApp It doesn’t sound like Roberto Gómez Bolaños (Chespirito), because this show tries to imitate the animated version that this character had on a show that Mexican Televisa started broadcasting at the end of 2006.

How to send WhatsApp audios with Chavo del Ocho voice?

1. Open Google Chrome, Brave or any other browser app you have on your smartphone

2. Type the following”https://fakeyou.com/in the address bar

3. The FakeYou web page will appear. Here you will have to choose the “Español / Spanish” option to choose only the sounds in that language.

4. Next, you should select the voice of the eight Chavo animations. Remember that there are other options like SpongeBob, Master Yoda, Homer Simpson, etc.

5. Once you have chosen your character, you will have to type the phrase you want to cast with The WhatsApp.

6. This will be it. Press the “talk” and “clear” buttons and wait. This may take a few seconds or minutes.

7. When the processing is finished, you will be shown the result that you have to download and send to your friends from The WhatsApp. Note that it also works on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp tricks

Restore a conversation that was deleted by mistake

If you delete a file conversation from The WhatsApp With Pictures s Videos Very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to get it back. Next, we’ll show you how.

The trick The secret, which few people know, only works if the user The WhatsApp to make to support subordinate Application instant message. If you meet this condition, feel free to review this video for more details.

How do you hide the Internet?

Believe it or not, there is a file trick Secret The WhatsAppwhich few users know, allowing you to hide”Online‘and the’writingTo your friends who you have as a contact in the instant messaging app.

If you want to know this is cool trick Secret The WhatsAppwhich will allow you to beinvisibleFeel free to check the following videowhich is quickly becoming a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.