WhatsApp: How to send audios with Chavo del 8 voice and without installing strange apps? | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | smart phone

WhatsApp: How to send audios with Chavo del 8 voice and without installing strange apps? | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | smart phone

Currently, users The WhatsApp Those who have the messaging app installed on their phone can not only communicate through text messages, but they can also send photos, videos, emojis, stickers and voice notes. In case you usually use this last function, you will be surprised to know that there is a file trick So that it sounds as if Chavo del Ocho said it. Want to know how? Here we will tell you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.