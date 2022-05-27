WhatsApp | How to remove your number from GetContact | What name did they give you | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Have you downloaded GetContact to see how your friends booked or added you The WhatsApp ? There are many who already have a fashion app. Although this fulfills its mission, it also aims to avoid notorious spam calls.

However, the problem with GetContact is that when you enter your number for registration, it is automatically registered in their system. Do you know how to eliminate it for life and thus avoid any kind of relapse The WhatsApp ? Here we give you all the steps.

How to remove your WhatsApp number from GETCONTACT

It should be noted that your GetContact number cannot be deleted from the application itself.

To do this you must be logged in https://www.getcontact.com/manage.

Once in, you have to put the number you want to delete and at that moment you will receive a code.

At that moment, you will have to delete the stickers written by other Getcontact users.

This way, you have to deactivate your GetContact account so that no one will know what name they gave you on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Now scroll to the bottom and you will see a tab that says “Modify Visibility”.

There you will see a button “Visibility: active”.

Just disable it and you are good to go. With this, your number will not be inside GetContact.

This way your friends won’t see how you registered on WhatsApp either.

Of course, if you want to use GetContact again to see what name is scheduled on WhatsApp, you will have to register again.

Why should you clear WhatsApp cache