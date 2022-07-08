WhatsApp | How to recover messages from someone who blocked you | Applications | trick | wander | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you one of those people who use The WhatsApp ? There are people who spend the whole day looking at the app to see if they are getting the message they expected. Although you can do endless things, in the Meta smartphone software you can make calls and video calls completely free of charge.

However, when someone blocks us The WhatsApp We usually delete all messages from that person. Do you want to restore your conversations? Well, there is a trick to make it happen, but first you should know that you can only do this as long as you have not made a backup at the moment.

How to retrieve messages from a blocked contact on WhatsApp

The first thing would be to uninstall WhatsApp.

Don’t worry if you’ve had conversations in the past few hours.

After that, you just need to reinstall WhatsApp on your cell phone.

At that moment you will be asked for a verification code.

Enter it and WhatsApp will tell you if you want to restore the last backup.

Remember that you can only do this trick if you have saved your copy before deleting the messages. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Give it yes and at that moment you will see that all your old messages will appear again.

Even those messages from the other person who blocked you in the app.

Remember, this trick only works if you didn’t make a backup after the other person blocked you.

How to know who your partner talks the most on WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

Then there you should go to the settings section.

In this section, go to Storage, where all received files are saved.

Now click on “Manage Storage”.

There you will see, in the case of Android, the list of people your partner talks to the most.

Best of all, it will accommodate depending on the weight of the conversation.

If this weighs a lot, it means that it is the person that your partner talks to most on WhatsApp.

What does “WHATSAPP REQUEST CODE REQUEST” mean?