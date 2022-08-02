WhatsApp | How to download your friend’s profile picture for free | high quality | HD | trick | Smart phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many people use to be able to talk to each other. With the app belonging to Meta, you have the possibility to be able to send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even documents whose weight does not exceed 2 GB. Now there are details that have been discovered.

It’s about being able to save a profile picture for The WhatsApp Totally free without the need to take annoying screenshots. However, to do that, you will need to install a third-party app. Here we give you all the steps.

How to download WhatsApp profile picture for free

The first thing that you should do is to download any WhatsApp Plus APK.

You can use this Link in order to get it.

in order to get it. Now you have to enter your cell phone and verification code.

At that time you can write to any user.

Enter the conversation of the friend or contact whose profile picture you want to download.

In this simple way, you can download WhatsApp profile picture for free and in high quality. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Click on their profile picture and there you will see the picture.

You just have to click on the download icon.

This profile picture will be automatically saved in your cell phone gallery.

Best of all, it will be in high quality and without taking screenshots.

How to Read Deleted Messages in WhatsAPP PLUS

Download the app called WARM from Google Play.

If you can’t find it, here we leave you a file Link .

. It should be noted that this program is completely free and does not charge a fee for the number of messages retrieved.

When you download it, give it all the appropriate permissions to access your notifications.

At that moment, if your friend decides to delete a message for everyone on WhatsApp, the WARM app will work by itself.

If this happens, just enter the respective app and you will be able to read that deleted message to everyone on WhatsApp.

There you’ll see exactly what that message said, even if it’s a photo or video and even a GIF or an animated sticker.

So you can find out if they are spying on your WhatsApp chats on the web