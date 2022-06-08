WhatsApp | How to create polls in the app | talks | group | Applications | Smart phones | Android | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you find it difficult to make decisions and need the help of all your friends to make it happen? while we wait The WhatsApp Enable its functionality to create surveys in the app natively and without resorting to third-party apps, here we are going to show you some steps you can take.

Best of all, you don’t need to install another software on your cell phone to complete it The WhatsApp ; On the contrary, it will not ask you to access your personal data and information, let alone your contact list. How do I create a survey? We explain it step by step.

How to create polls in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to enter the Handypolls website.

You can use this Link . It is completely free and you do not need to register to use it.

. It is completely free and you do not need to register to use it. There you must click “Get started” and a box will load.

You must put the survey title and options.

When you are done, you can share the QR code or tap on the WhatsApp alternative.

This way your friends can participate in a survey on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Choose the group or contacts in which you want to share the survey on WhatsApp.

And that’s it, when the user presses one of the options, he will be automatically redirected to the Handypolls page.

When everyone votes on WhatsApp, you can review the final results and make a certain decision.

How to return an open message to “unread” in WhatsApp

The trick is very simple. The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

Then find that open conversation.

Click on it and you should hit the three dots in the top corner.

In this bar you will notice the “Mark as unread” tab.

Now you will see that the number of messages your friend sent you will be displayed again.

You can do the same with any contact within WhatsApp.

Remember that only you will see this. If you open the letter, the other person may have received the famous double blue check.

This option does not return it to lead or gray checks.

Why should you clear WhatsApp cache