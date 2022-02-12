WhatsApp, How to change the color of each chat

The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message The most used every day by millions of people around the world, because it is one of the best means of communication, as well as being fast and instant.

Whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc., users can solve personal, work or even school matters. One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated.

How to change the color of each conversation

If in your case you want to make your order look different from others, we tell you how Change the color of each conversation. The good news is that the beta version of the app has added a tool that allows you to change the color of your conversations independently.

Previously, users could only modify the background of the chats in a general way, but now, each one can have an independent color or background of your choice. It is necessary to clarify that this trick currently only works in the beta version of WhatsApp.

The steps you must follow are:

First check which version of WhatsApp you have.

To do this, go to “Settings”, “Help” and then “Application Information”.

Then enter any conversation and press the three dots.

In this section, tap Wallpaper.

Choose the one you want, you can select it from WhatsApp itself or from your phone.

When you do, do the same for every chat you want and that’s it.

One of the advantages of belonging to the beta version of WhatsApp is that you can get the new functions that the app tests beforehand. But the bad news is that the quotas for them are already full, so you will have to wait for them to reopen.

