WhatsApp | How to change the application color to pink | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | The trick Tutorial | Viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

¿OSAS The WhatsApp On your mobile phone? Have you installed it on your device? Well, now we’ll teach you the trick to change the app’s color to pink. With it, you can write to anyone in the world just by having his phone number and country code. Do you know all the tricks?

There are a variety of functions that users do not use often, which is why we will show you here what the trick is to be able to change the overall color of The WhatsApp To pink.

In recent days there has been a message promising to change the app’s color to pink. However, you should know that it is a malicious program that can attack your mobile device and steal your personal information.

But there is a way to achieve this and it is using Whatsapp plus . With this mod app, anyone in the world can get the APK file in pink and even yellow, blue, green, brown, etc.

How to change the color from WHATSAPP to pink

Whatsapp plus It can be downloaded from any authorized page. You just have to search Google for the one you like the most, but you should always look at the reviews to see if they work or not. Then do the following:

After downloading WhatsApp Plus APK, install it.

Remember, you must authorize your cell phone that you will install the third-party applications.

This way you can see WhatsApp in pink. Learn all the steps. (Image: Mag)

When entering your verification code, you should go to WhatsApp Plus settings.

In this section you should go to the topics.

There you can choose the default colors, as the pink one is, or start customizing it manually.

Choose the color you want and that’s it. You can now have WhatsApp in pink.

You can also choose in blue, green, silver, gold, gray and light blue.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report this? If you have any kind of problem write to email to contact them: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to do a general query, you can fill out the form using this Link. There you only need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after identifying you.