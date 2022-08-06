WhatsApp | How do you know if someone else is watching your conversations | conversations | Smart phones | Android | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It continues to make major changes within its app on Android phones as well as iPhones. From now on, you can reply to messages with any emoji from your gallery, as well as create fun stickers from the web platform.

However, sometimes we notice that something strange is happening on our mobile, like opening some chats without us and they even posted statuses without our permission. Do you know if someone else is watching your conversations? The WhatsApp ? Follow this trick.

How do I know if someone else is viewing my WhatsApp

What you should know is that WhatsApp can be opened on up to 4 different devices.

To do this, it is necessary to scan the QR code to access the conversations.

Many times we forget to close our conversations on our work computer or laptop.

As a result, not only can anyone see your chats, but they can also perform activities you don’t want on WhatsApp.

In this way, you can close all the accounts in which you have opened WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

To do this, go to WhatsApp and tap on the three dots in the top corner.

Now go to “Linked Devices”.

At that moment, you will see all the terminals or computers where you have opened WhatsApp.

If you do not remember them, it is better to delete them all so that your conversations are closed from all these aspects.

This way you will have more protection for your WhatsApp.

How to save data on WhatsApp when making a call or video call

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

From there, go to the app settings.

Now tap where it says Storage and Data.

In the Network section, you will see a tab that says “Use less data for calls”.

When you activate it you can make the calls you want.

This will prevent your bulky package from draining too quickly, if you have a minimum.

It is most recommended that you do not make calls or video calls on WhatsApp but use traditional communications.

Why does the “@” sign and a green dot appear on WhatsApp