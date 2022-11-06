WhatsApp | App for Android tablets: How to download it and link your account | multi-device | Features | beta | nda | nnni | sports game

“Multi-device” mode for The WhatsApp Already entering its final phase, it’s a functionality where you can link your account on up to four different devices: smartphone, WhatsApp Desktop (PC and laptops), WhatsApp Web and Android tablet app (still in development), all of which are They will work independently of the cell phone, it means that even if your phone is offline or switched off, you will continue to chat without problems.

On this occasion, we will explain from Depor how to download the original application of The WhatsApp For Android tablets, and what are the steps from the beginning to link your account. The information was announced by the technology portal WabetaInfowho posted a screenshot on how to link your account on the tablet without having to register your phone number, remember that a SIM can also be added to these devices.

How to link your WhatsApp account on Android tablets?

First, from your tablet Android Enter the Google Play Store and download the trial version from The WhatsApp Later, we’ll tell you how to do that.

For Android users on your phone. Now, open the app on your cell phone and at the top, under the “Chats”, “Status” and “Calls” tabs, you will see the following message: “Do you have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers“.

New WhatsApp notification that will tell you about the app for Android tablets. (Photo: WabetaInfo)

Tap on it, and it will instantly open the camera to scan the QR code, since this is a new feature, it’s probably still being rolled out gradually.

If the camera does not go out, tap the three dots > “Paired devices” > “Pair a device”.

The next step is to open The WhatsApp On the tablet, the connection is the same as on the web version, with a QR code scan, do it from your smartphone.

This is how you will link your WhatsApp account on an Android tablet. (Photo: WabetaInfo)

How to download WhatsApp Beta for Android tablets and mobile phones?

Enter the Google Play Store Android And search for the app The WhatsApp .

And search for the app . Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Click on the “Be a beta tester” option. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Then, click on the “Be Verified” section and you will get the trial version.

What does one gray check mean in WhatsApp?

Often times when you try to send a WhatsApp message it stays in one check.

Some believe that the other person has blocked them.

However, there are different meanings related to the gray check.

One is that the other person may have decided to remove you completely from the app.

The other also has to do with that contact being in a place where the signal to your cell phone wouldn’t.

A gray check means your message was sent, but it doesn’t mean it was received.

If two messages are greyed out, this means that this person already has your message on WhatsApp.

