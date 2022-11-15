What to expect from Eintracht Frankfurt in Japan

What to expect from Eintracht Frankfurt in Japan

sLater, the selection of players in front of the camera was not an all-around success: In an ad published two weeks ago by Eintracht’s new partner JNTO, a Japanese tour operator, Makoto Hasebe and Mario Götze talked about Eintracht Frankfurt’s trip to Japan, from which the team Oliver Glasner He left on Monday. “Interesting country, interesting people, I’m looking forward to the tour,” said midfielder Gotze in the best advertising way.

How correct is the prediction of the marketing outing, including two friendlies against Urawa Red Diamonds (Wednesday, 11.30 a.m. CET on Sky) and Gamba Osaka (Saturday, 6.00 a.m. CET on Sky) to Japan, after an 11-hour flight, after Six Weeks English was actually in the series still open. But it sure is Idol He was not there when the entourage of Frankfurt climbed to Tokyo. Goetze was also at Frankfurt airport on Monday afternoon, but his destination was Amman, where the German national team is preparing to host the World Cup.

“communicate with people”

From November 14-20, 28 players will travel to the Land of the Rising Sun to support the club’s internationalization strategy, including eight young talents. “Our team in Japan shows that we have taken a step forward in youth work,” said sporting director Markus Kroes before leaving. The Six World Championship drivers as well as Raphael Puri and Hervoy Smolc are not there.

In addition to the friendly matches in Tokyo and Osaka, the program also includes a visit to a Buddhist temple, sword fights and fan meetings. The four scheduled training sessions will be held partially publicly: “We want to connect with people and are very happy to be able to immerse themselves in culture,” Jan Strasheim, Head of Media and Communication, said in a newspaper. The conference is at the end of October.

See also  The day of surprises at the Australian Open: Raducano and the pimple on his hand - Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.