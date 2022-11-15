What to expect from Eintracht Frankfurt in Japan

sLater, the selection of players in front of the camera was not an all-around success: In an ad published two weeks ago by Eintracht’s new partner JNTO, a Japanese tour operator, Makoto Hasebe and Mario Götze talked about Eintracht Frankfurt’s trip to Japan, from which the team Oliver Glasner He left on Monday. “Interesting country, interesting people, I’m looking forward to the tour,” said midfielder Gotze in the best advertising way.

How correct is the prediction of the marketing outing, including two friendlies against Urawa Red Diamonds (Wednesday, 11.30 a.m. CET on Sky) and Gamba Osaka (Saturday, 6.00 a.m. CET on Sky) to Japan, after an 11-hour flight, after Six Weeks English was actually in the series still open. But it sure is Idol He was not there when the entourage of Frankfurt climbed to Tokyo. Goetze was also at Frankfurt airport on Monday afternoon, but his destination was Amman, where the German national team is preparing to host the World Cup.

“communicate with people”

From November 14-20, 28 players will travel to the Land of the Rising Sun to support the club’s internationalization strategy, including eight young talents. “Our team in Japan shows that we have taken a step forward in youth work,” said sporting director Markus Kroes before leaving. The Six World Championship drivers as well as Raphael Puri and Hervoy Smolc are not there.

In addition to the friendly matches in Tokyo and Osaka, the program also includes a visit to a Buddhist temple, sword fights and fan meetings. The four scheduled training sessions will be held partially publicly: “We want to connect with people and are very happy to be able to immerse themselves in culture,” Jan Strasheim, Head of Media and Communication, said in a newspaper. The conference is at the end of October.

Also on board were brand ambassador Oi Bin and the injured defender Makoto Hasebe. Both played once for current Super Cup winner Urawa Red Diamonds, their first friendlies. “I am delighted to be able to visit my home country and show it to my colleagues,” Hasebe said. Officials have tried to emphasize the sporting and cultural appeal of the trip. Obviously the main objective should be to help the Eintracht Frankfurt brand become better known in Asia: “The flight is very important for our international approach,” Strasheim said.

“Other tournaments escape us”

The Hessians established a subsidiary in China in 2018, and in 2020 the first US office opened in New York. The professional team traveled to the training camp in Abu Dhabi for several years, and in 2017 to the United States. “Eintracht Frankfurt wants to play an important role in international marketing,” Strassheim said, explaining his club’s activity.

Board spokesman Axel Hellmann, who has also been a member of the Executive Committee of the German Football League (DFL) since August, monitors the finances of the club and the league: “Other leagues are running away from us, while our revenues are stagnating.” The awareness and value of the Bundesliga can be increased by During the presence of German clubs abroad. The German Football Association introduced incentives for this in 2013 for the first time in the form of subsidies for training camps in profitable countries.

however Eintracht Frankfurt One of the most important brands that DFL offers these days travels to Japan from all places for a good reason: 100,000 Japanese tourists visit Frankfurt every year, about 250 Japanese companies with German or European headquarters in the area. With nine players, the Bundesliga has the largest number of Japanese players in its operations in the five major European leagues.

Just 20 hours after the final whistle of the Bundesliga match in Rhein-Main adjacent to Mainz 05, Frankfurt am Main is back on the plane together. Oliver Glasner considered it an athlete: “We played very little, so we will play the two games in Tokyo and Osaka,” the Eintracht coach said with a wink. According to tour guide Hasebe, well-traveled Europafighters can certainly look forward to catering in the Far East. After all, Japanese food is “the best in the world.”