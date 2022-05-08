What to do when Instagram videos are not working

Share

Can’t play videos on Instagram? These are the possible solutions when Instagram videos are not working.

Has it happened to you that you can’t? Play videos on Instagram? If so, we welcome you to the club. It’s no secret that the platform gave the leading role to it Content typejust look at The effect of stories and reels. However, this experience can be muddled on many occasions by not being able to enjoy the content comfortably.

True, depending on the situation, the failure is due to a The problem of the social network itself. However, on other occasions, the problem may be in your mobile phone, your Internet connection, or simply in a file Configure your Android or iOS device. This is why we show you What to do when instagram videos not working.

Here’s what to do when Instagram videos aren’t working

Instagram videos not loading? Below, you can see the possible solutions so that your videos play at the time you want and without problems.

Make sure your internet connection is working properly

It may seem obvious, but at that moment we may completely forget to check that our Internet connection is working properly. Just enter another app like Youtube also tik tok and try Play some video.

Even something as simple as Do a Google search can give you this answer. The idea is to check that everything is working properly and thus rule out this potential failure.

Check if there are problems with Instagram

The problem might not be with your internet connection or with your app updates. Believe it or not, it’s quite possible Instagram has a failure on its servers (This wouldn’t be the first time this has happened) The platform is down.

To rule out this possibility, there is an excellent web portal called bottom detectorwhich is responsible for Real-time monitoring Which Problem or downtime of your favorite services. writing only “Instagram” in the search bar and it will tell you whether everything is OK or not with the social network.

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram

A very common mistake made by many users Not updating apps constantly. he does not have The latest version Or one of the videos that are too old may cause the videos to not play.

To check that you are up to date, simply Enter your Android or iOS mobile app store And check for no pending updates. If by chance a new version appears, just do it Install it and try again. If you are up to date and the error persists, you should continue testing.

Clear your device’s cache

Coming back to your device, a possible solution is Clear cache. If you’ve been using Instagram for a long time, it might be accumulated a lot of information This affects the performance of the application. But don’t worry, this The process is very easy We explain that below.

The first thing you should do is find a file instagram app icon. Then long press on it until a small dropdown menu appears. There you must go to i icon > Storage > Cache > Clear Cache. Once done, restart the app and try Play the video.

Deactivate the power saving option on your mobile phone or tablet

Although the choice mobile energy saving It’s a great function, and on more than one occasion, it can save your life and make the most of your battery, and it also limits Application process. Although it may not seem like it, this could be a possible reason why Instagram is not fully working on your device.

If you have an Android device, Disabling this feature is very simpleYou just have to go to “Settings > Battery > Battery saver and turn off”. If you have an iPhone, the process is very similar, you have to go to “Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode and turn it off”. after doing this, instagram restart And try again.

Disable Instagram data saver

Instagram her job data savingvery useful especially when we are not connected to Wi-Fi etc. Reduce the consumption of our data plan. However, this option can instagram performance slows down and distort your user experience when it is not necessary to activate it.

If you want to check that this function is not the one that prevents you from enjoying your videos, you should do the following. Go to the Instagram app > Click on your profile picture at the bottom right > Go to the three horizontal lines icon > Settings > Account > Mobile data usage > Data saver and disable this option.

Try Instagram from your PC

If for some reason none of the solutions we provided in this list worked, you can revert to the last wildcard: Use Instagram from your computer. Fortunately, the social network allows you Enjoy your content from your website or from computer applications.

Anyway, hopefully with all these options you can solve any failure related to Play videos on instagram And enjoy your favorite content without problems. If you have a different other solution, feel free to share it with us.

