On a day like today, On April 11, but in 1992 Bigger opened Eurodzny park in Europe. After several lists of potential sites for the construction of the resort, among them Denia in Alicante or Salou in Tarragona, Disney decided to build the facilities in the city of Marne-la-Vallee, in France, near Paris. The park, which includes Disney Factory attractions and puppets, a version of those opened in California, Florida and Tokyo, occupies an area of ​​20 square kilometers and is designed for an average attendance of 55,000 people. After 30 years of its existence and going through various economic crises, it has been visited by millions of people.

Also on April 11 but 1983, “Start Again” by Jose Luis Garcia, It became the first Spanish production to win an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. The film did not start as a favourite, and was not a box office success in national cinemas, but after winning the award it was shown again in Spanish theaters and became an international commercial success.

What happened on April 11th?

1713: The signing of the first peace treaties of Utrecht: the union between Spain and France was abolished, and England began its colonial empire.

1905: Albert Einstein published his theory of relativity. 1954: A study by True Knowledge concludes that this day was objectively the “most boring day” since 1900.

1997: Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir resigns to take over Yitzhak Rabin.

1986: Halley’s Comet is reaching its closest orbit to Earth, in its latest orbital period of 76 years.

1988: “The Last Emperor,” directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, won nine Oscars from the Hollywood Academy.

1994: Russian President Boris Yeltsin begins a three-day visit to Spain.

1999: Spanish golfer Jose Maria Olazabal wins the Augusta Masters.

2017: Three explosions in Dortmund (Germany) as the bus of the Borussia football team passes by. Spaniard Marc Bartra was injured.

Who was born on April 11th?

1884: Leon Felipe, Spanish poet.

1919: José Luis Pinillos, Spanish psychologist, professor and academic.

1931: Jose Maria Ruiz Mateos, Spanish businessman.

1947: Ignacio Amisto, Spanish journalist and playwright.

1965: Jesús Calleja, Spanish adventurer and communicator.

1969: Oriol Junqueras, Spanish politician.

1974: Alex Corretga, Spanish tennis player.

1991: Thiago Alcantara, Spanish footballer.

Who died on April 11th?

1865: Antonio Alcala Galeano, Spanish politician and writer.

1962: Antonio Martinez del Castillo, “Florian Rey”, Spanish director.

ninety-five and ninety-five: Alfonso Grosso, Spanish writer.

2000: Flaminio Piccoli, Italian politician.

2007: Sergio Bardotti, Italian composer.

2009: Corinne Telado, Spanish writer.

2010: Juan Manuel Guzalo, Spanish journalist.

2012: Marisa Medina, TV presenter.

What is celebrated on April 11th?

Today, April 11th is celebrated World Parkinson’s Disease Day.

Your horoscope for April 11

Those born on April 11th belong Aries.

Santoral April 11

Today, April 11th, it is celebrated San Felipe de Gortina, San Barsanovio and San Dominion de Salona.