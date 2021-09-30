What devices will be without the Internet from today?

A change in security in Internet servers will cause problems for a large number of electronic devices.

Starting today, September 30, millions of Android cell phones and iPhones, as well as other devices, will be left offline. The crash will occur because the authentication certificate needed to validate the device’s connection to the primary server has expired. Those devices that cannot update this driver will not have internet.

This is a security change in internet services that will cause a “blackout” of a large number of electronic devices on Thursday, September 30th. In this way, mobile phones, video game consoles, smart TVs, and computers will not enjoy their Internet connection.

What is online blackout

All devices connecting to the web server must perform a series of security checks, which are automatic and instant. At the end of these operations, the focus of this problem appears: root certificates.

In this context, one of the world’s major certificates, IdentTrust DST Root CA X3, will expire, and all devices with an Internet connection that are under authentication will stop working.

Which devices will be affected

All devices with this root certificate will lose their connection. For this reason, it is a good idea to know what computers are in the house.

Some of the computers that can stop working with the Internet are:

Apple: Computers with macOS 10.12.0 and earlier and iPhone or iPad with iOS 9 and earlier

Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread and earlier

Windows XP Service Pack 2 y Front End.

PlayStation 3 (PS3) with firmware version 5.00 and earlier.

How to prevent devices from stopping working

There is only one solution: update device drivers. Modern companies will not face any problem as companies release constant updates for their latest products.

However, in many cases, companies consider their old products to be obsolete and do not maintain software, so updating the root certificate will be difficult or impossible. It is estimated that 30% of Android mobile phones may be out of service.

The PS3, for example, has firmware up to version 4.88. Although Sony released an update in June of this year, it did not specify whether the root certificate has been renewed.

Generally, products manufactured after 2017 will not be affected since most of them have ISGR Root X1, which expires in June 2035.