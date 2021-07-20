This is how surfing competitions work

Tokyo 2021



Düsseldorf Surfing is part of the Olympic Games for the first time this year. An athlete from Germany will also compete in the competition near Tokyo. Favorites, however, are different.







How long is surfing at the Olympics?

Surfing celebrates the first Olympic parade in Tokyo. The sport was added to the program at the 129th IOC ahead of the Rio 2016 Games. Surfing competitions will also be held in Paris in 2024.

How many decisions are made in Tokyo?

20 men and 20 women from a total of 17 countries are competing for medals in the sport of short surfing.

Who are eligible Germans?

Leon Glatzer from Kassel is the only German participant off the coast of Chiba, 70 km southeast of Tokyo. The 24-year-old qualified for the world championships in El Salvador, and five other Germans missed the start.

Here you can find all the German participants in the Games in Tokyo.

How are the medal chances?

Leon Glatzer is an odd player on the field; For him, just participating in games makes a dream come true. “When I was a kid, I always watched the Olympics with my dad, but I never thought I’d actually compete myself. I’ll do my best to get the best result in Tokyo,” he says.







These are German hopes for a medal.

Who are the best candidates?

The best surfers in the world currently come from Brazil. World Champion Italo Ferreira and two-time champion Gabriel Medina as well as Tatiana West Webb and Silvana Lima have great medal chances in the women’s. Competitors come from the USA and Australia.

How is the mood in the German national team?

The president of the German Surfers Association (DWV) is “very happy” to be able to send a surfer to Tokyo. Philip Koretzky is also pleased that the association’s “continued work” is paying off: “especially that the development of surfing in Germany will gain further impetus by participating in the Olympic Games.”

What are the most important dates in Tokyo?

The competitions will be held at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya from July 25 to August 1 – depending on the waves.

You can find the full schedule of surfing competitions here.

What can be said…

“To see that the hard work has paid off makes me so happy.” (Leon Glatzer)

Where can I watch surfing on TV and live stream?

Discovery, to which broadcasting station Eurosport belongs, secured the rights to the Olympic Games. Not only for Tokyo, but also for the games in Beijing (2022) and Paris (2024). Eurosport broadcasts some of the competitions live on free TV, and others only on live broadcasts. Broadcasts can also be received via the Dazn platform, which Eurosport shows in its program. For a long time, it was not clear whether the Olympics would be shown on public television. But ARD and ZDF are also allowed to report on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. They show many sports live and on their websites in streaming.

