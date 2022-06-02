Wednesday, watch the first live Addams Family teaser video on Netflix

I was waiting to find out what Streaming live on Netflix on the Addams family Produced by Tim Burton? This teaser gives us a little help figuring out when the first official look will arrive on Wednesday… or should we say hand?

Pay close attention to next week’s Netflix titles.

Because? Because there will be Netflix Geeks Weekan event during which films and TV series will be shown that will enrich the new season of broadcasting for subscribers of the platform.

And among the various projects of importance how it could be missing Wednesdaythe television series about the Addams family created by Tim Burton and Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar?

And in fact, this also stays in geek week The first teaser of the show (which you can also find at the bottom of the news) Starring… Well, now you’ll understand, one of the most famous members of the Adams family: Manu!

Wednesday will be the star Gina Ortega In the role of the honorary character, and he will tell us about it Wednesday Adventures at Nevermore Academy. Adventures full of mystery and supernatural elements, somehow connected to the Adams family’s past, and in particular to his parents (Gomez and Mortica Adams will be played by Luiz Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones respectively).