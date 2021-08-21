“We started from scratch”: Jaime Camil talks about the difficulties she faces as a Mexican actor in the US

Jaime Camil was the protagonist of several films and series in Mexico, however he decided to try his luck in the United States and, despite the obstacles, was successful (Photo: Quartoscuro)

Jaime Camille He achieved that his career had many successes in Mexico, not only because he was The protagonist in many films And some series, but also because of his entry into the cinema, however, when he was trying to bring the same line to the United States, the story was different and he had to face many Obstacles.

The Mexican soap opera star spoke about how hard it is to try to succeed next door, especially in Hollywood, because, despite the fact that some of their works are striking to a segment of the US population, the major producers did not pay attention to the actors of Latin America.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Jaime Camil talked about his beginnings in the world of entertainment in the United States and the rejection he received when trying to break into Hollywood.

Jaime Camil currently resides in the US, where after forgetting about his successes in Mexico he managed to get her in Hollywood (Image: Instagram/@jaimecamil)

“All of us who come in here and have a certain profession in Mexico, or our markets, who come to LA, well, we have to get there and We started from scratchAnd you have to program your mind for that, because it’s here in Hollywood He doesn’t care if Mexican soap operas break recordsThe protagonist of Las Tuntas said you do not go to heaven.

Jaime stressed that the American production companies decided not to pay attention to what was successful in Mexico, so the actors who want to reach the neighboring country must understand that they will start from scratch despite their victories.

Given the bumpy road they had to cross, the Mexicans decided to create a file strong community And help themselves with any problem they have, even We recommend each other With producers, trying not to exclude them from the big screen.

Jaime Camil co-stars with CBS’ “Broke” (Image: Instagram/@jaimecamil)

Unfortunately, this kind of relationship and vision is not shared by all actors, because there is a counterpart to who they are They decide to make their career on their own, without making friends with others.

“There is a small group that does not want to promote friendshipAnd you respect him, if you don’t promote friendship, it’s all right, but Eugenio (Derbez) is a great friend, we keep in touch, we try to do things, Omar Chaparro I think he’s already back to Mexico, but he’s already back in Los Angeles again, There is always contact with friends Like Carla Souza, like Kate del CastilloCamille explained.

Currently, Jaime Camil has moved away from Mexican television to fully devote himself to cinema and series on the CW Network in Jane the Virgin, a TV show in which Kate del Castillo also participated, Diego Bonita And Ana de la Reguera, who himself recommended the producer to take part in it.

Jaime Camil has promoted the careers of other Mexican actors in search of a strong community in the United States (Image: Instagram/@jaimecamil)

The actor also participated in the CBS comedy smash, in which he played the role of former billionaire Javier, who seeks to find his place in the world after his bankruptcy.

Before that, Camille starred in Mexico most beautiful ugly, the project that, thanks to its success in the ratings, made it so much appreciated, becoming the telenovela with the largest number of viewers of its time.

One of his most distinguished roles was after being the charismatic head of Conceptos For her I am Eva, Played by Juan Carlos Caballero and sympathetic Eva Maria Leon Jaramillo, Zuluaga’s widow, She had a greater presence in films than in television series.

After that he participated in films like just caught And Rescue Soldier Perez. After, in addition to You have your participation in guerrilla From the American network ABC, they also ventured into YouTube.

Read on: