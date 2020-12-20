“We know the strengths and weaknesses of Spezia, a difficult game”





Inter defender Danilo D’Ambrosio discussed the Nerazzurri match in Serie A against newly promoted Spezia this afternoon in an interview with Italy’s Inter TV, before the match.

“We play every three days like the other teams, we feel the same fatigue as the others. We try to play every time we play, and today we will try to do what we did in the past period and bring back full points.”

He touched the Ligurian side and has a clear identity despite his recent promotion.

“I agree. Spezia is a young team but they have a clear identity. They won the qualifiers last year, and this year they had a good start to the season, without looking bad. It’s going to be a complicated game.”

D’Ambrosio then touched on what kind of match he expects against Spezia.

“It will be a difficult game, especially at the beginning because they will be pressing and playing openly. We know their strengths and weaknesses.”

Finally, D’Ambrosio spoke to Italian Sky Sports Italia before the match.

“The match is not easy, it depends on us, on our approach and on our chances. Spezia does not change the system, they have a very accurate idea of ​​how to play football.

“We must be alert to their match, but we know their shortcomings and we will try to catch them while they are not ready.”

The 32-year-old Dimrosio, who signed the Nerazzurri until the end of the season, has played 14 matches in all competitions so far this season, for a total of 680 minutes.

In that time, he scored three goals and helped the team keep four clean sheets.

Spezia is currently 16 years oldThe tenth In the Italian league table after 12 games, with 11 points. They have not scored a single victory in their last five matches, as they faced a difficult start in the Italian league.

Inter, on the other hand, is second in the league table, just one point behind rivals and league leaders AC Milan. The Nerazzurri will search for the full three points in order to continue the pressure on the Rossoneri, who plays with Sassuolo today.



