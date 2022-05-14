“We are ready for everything” – El Financiero

The Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, This Friday he said he hoped the social network’s purchase agreement would pay off, but did not rule out other “scenarios”, in a series of letters in which he meticulously avoided naming Billionaire Elon Musk.

His comments come after today Founder of Tesla He put investors on edge by reporting that it was temporarily suspending the purchase of the platform, which it announced for nearly $44 billion, and corrected shortly thereafter that it remained committed to acquiring it.

In his account on the social networking site, the CEO summed up, “While I hope the deal closes, we need to prepare for all scenarios and always do the right thing for Twitter,” adding that “no matter who (who) the owner is,” your team will work To provide a good “product and business”.

In this sense, Agrawal declared himself “responsible” for the leadership and operation of the company, making ‘hard decisions’ and offering “more transparency,” referring to some of yesterday’s “leadership changes” which, he admitted, many questioned “why” were implemented.

In an internal note, the manager announced the departure and Replacement of two CEOssaid it had paused most hiring and cut discretionary spending, reportedly due to lost audience and revenue growth targets, but ruled out planning for any layoffs.

People also asked: Why deal with costs now and not after (the deal) closes? Our sector is in a very difficult macroeconomic environment. I will not use the deal (regarding Musk’s purchase) as an excuse to avoid making decisions important to the company’s health, nor will I use it on Twitter.”

After announcing the Musk purchase, with a closing expected later this year if approved by regulators, the Twitter founder Jack Dorsey He publicly put his trust in both the billionaire and current CEO to take the reins of the social network.

The Twitter posts They fell nearly 20 percent this morning after Musk’s initial skepticism about agreement and eased the fall after correcting, but they closed the day with a more than 9 percent cut.