Wawrinka beats tough match in Switzerland

The Swiss managed to keep the furniture in the Swiss ATP. Wawrinka was able to continue to advance in the ATP 500 in Basel after defeating American Brandon Nakashima in three sets (6-4, 5-7, 6-4) in about two hours and 14 minutes. This confirms that Wawrinka is beating a difficult match in Switzerland.

The meeting started with the first distribution of points. Everything will be broken after 5-4 It was achieved by Stan Wawrinka, who broke Brandon Nakashima’s serve after a 40-30 tie. in That precise moment would confirm rest time Swiss tennis player with a resounding score of 15-40Thus, he put the first group in his locker. It’s worth noting that Brandon would have had a goalless game to go 3-2, although Stan would have previously had it 1-0. also The US player would have done the same to start the match.

A group that puts fear in the body

In the second set, the points won by their own send alternate again. It will go on until another 4-3 comes and Wawrinka will now be the one to break Nakashima. Young American tennis player will have up to three break points, and not take advantage of any of them. The Swiss will confirm the break at that time. Brandon again He was breaking his opponent’s serve to equalize the competition-Get two consecutive services to close the sleeves. The second set will take him 7-5 after he gets two set points.

The last sleeve must be repeated for another new tie. Everything will close at Wawrinka would break the service Nakashima with 5-4 before a blank match for the local tennis player. same player He will be the one who confirms the match point Yet another hooded 40-15. The crowd won’t go unnoticed after Stan Wawrinka’s tough classification to the next round of the ATP 500 in Basel. Now in the quarter-finals he will have to face Spanish tennis player Roberto BautistaRanked number six in the tournament Inside.