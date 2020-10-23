Watch COVID-19: Iowa Hawkeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

17 mins ago Marsh Tyler
This post will be updated as more information becomes available as the Big Ten release of COVID-19 numbers is imminent.

Prior to this press release, Jeff Broom shared some news during a Zoom call this afternoon:

This news aligns with rumors of several (up to four) coaches on Bordeaux boilers Test result is positive for COVID-19.

In addition to:

To be fair, here, there is a high possibility that these may not be related to COVID-19. Kirk Ferentz was similarly disingenuous in sharing an Iowa Hockeys injury report of sorts with the only news, officially, that it was not revealed Jack Campbell Illness. (Rumor has it not Coronavirus)

But if we play this with 5 Boilers Having trainers for COVID-19 plus 4, it comes down to the size of the “team” and “population” referred to above. If there are fewer than 100 players (assuming 5 positive player tests) and fewer than 120 people in Bordeaux (assuming 9 positive “population” tests), prepare for the first No Contest of the Big Ten season.

READ  Rockets' James Harden criticized for donning 'Thin Blue Line' mask in return to NBA

