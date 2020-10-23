This post will be updated as more information becomes available as the Big Ten release of COVID-19 numbers is imminent.

# B1G About to release COVID information: If the team’s POS rate is> 5% and the team’s “population” rate> 7.5%, the game will be declared no contest and will not count as W or L for any team. Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) October 22, 2020

Prior to this press release, Jeff Broom shared some news during a Zoom call this afternoon:

Prom says he won’t have a full staff on Saturday. I will not say the names or the number of people in the staff / support staff who will not be there on Saturday. – Tom Denhart (@ TomDienhart1) October 22, 2020

This news aligns with rumors of several (up to four) coaches on Bordeaux boilers Test result is positive for COVID-19.

In addition to:

Brouhm says that “5-6 players” will miss the match. – Tom Denhart (@ TomDienhart1) October 22, 2020

To be fair, here, there is a high possibility that these may not be related to COVID-19. Kirk Ferentz was similarly disingenuous in sharing an Iowa Hockeys injury report of sorts with the only news, officially, that it was not revealed Jack Campbell Illness. (Rumor has it not Coronavirus)

With sophomore Jack Campbell possibly contracting an undisclosed illness, Nick Nyman will slip into the MLB. Among the freshmen fighting to see the shots at WLB include Jestin Jacobs, Yahweh Jeudy, and Jay Higgins.

Iowa could also use more dime coverage against Heavy Bordeaux. ScottDochterman October 20, 2020

But if we play this with 5 Boilers Having trainers for COVID-19 plus 4, it comes down to the size of the “team” and “population” referred to above. If there are fewer than 100 players (assuming 5 positive player tests) and fewer than 120 people in Bordeaux (assuming 9 positive “population” tests), prepare for the first No Contest of the Big Ten season.