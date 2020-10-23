The New York Giants entered the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, having lost 11 of their last 12 encounters. They hadn’t beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia in seven years.

In a nationally televised match between two troubled teams competing for second place in NFC East, the Giants nearly knocked out the Schneiders but were unable to make a five-point lead with less than five minutes to play.

The final was 22-21 in favor of Philadelphia. The Giants (1-6) again shot themselves in the foot throughout the match, dropping passes, missing blocks and committing undisciplined penalties.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means. Even the game’s most spectacular play was a failure. Midfielder Daniel Jones showed his legs again but couldn’t close the deal as he hit the grass and caught it.

This season has been a nightmare for Giant fans and this game will be a typical loss for this franchise that has become a funny stock. They have won only 13 of their last 55 matches.

She is ugly as she always has been here. Instead of ending the night in second place, they might find themselves last if Washington defeats Dallas on Sunday.

It wouldn’t be so bad if they lost this match to the Eagles, who were in full swing.

