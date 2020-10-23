The New York Giants lose late to the Philadelphia Eagles: Instant Analysis



The New York Giants entered the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, having lost 11 of their last 12 encounters. They hadn’t beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia in seven years.

In a nationally televised match between two troubled teams competing for second place in NFC East, the Giants nearly knocked out the Schneiders but were unable to make a five-point lead with less than five minutes to play.

The final was 22-21 in favor of Philadelphia. The Giants (1-6) again shot themselves in the foot throughout the match, dropping passes, missing blocks and committing undisciplined penalties.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means. Even the game’s most spectacular play was a failure. Midfielder Daniel Jones showed his legs again but couldn’t close the deal as he hit the grass and caught it.

This season has been a nightmare for Giant fans and this game will be a typical loss for this franchise that has become a funny stock. They have won only 13 of their last 55 matches.

She is ugly as she always has been here. Instead of ending the night in second place, they might find themselves last if Washington defeats Dallas on Sunday.

It wouldn’t be so bad if they lost this match to the Eagles, who were in full swing.

Notes

  • Jones’ 80-yard run is the longest officially by a midfielder in the history of the franchise.
  • Sterling Shepherd regained wide receiver to the squad after missing four toe matches. He grabbed six of the eight goals for 69 yards and had a touchdown.
  • Devonta Freeman left the match in the final quarter of the match with an ankle injury and was spoken by Wayne Galman, who put in a great performance (10 bursts at 34 yards and TD; five receptions for 20 yards).
  • Left rookie Andrew Thomas, who struggled all season, may have had his worst game of his short NFL career. Rotated like a top by Eagle Defenders all long gear, succumbed to countless pressures, QB strikes and damage handling.

