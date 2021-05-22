Washington’s new maneuvers on hypersonic weapons

“Optional” maneuvers focused on long-range hypersonic weapons and rapid response are currently on offices in Washington, while Moscow mirrors and monitors external developments, which have been grouped into a nuclear reel.

Washington maneuvers on hypersonic weapons

One of the most consistent signs describing the United States’ interest in the framework for hypersonic weapons has been a rewriting of regulations regarding the acquisition of advanced technology. The resource analysis draws attention to an interesting note published by the Pentagon in October 2020, in which the need to equalize with the advancement of Moscow and Beijing prompted the Defense Ministry to rewrite the rules for technology acquisition thanks to a document. It’s called the DoD 5000-Series. Provides the strategy to simplify this policy Six key points That the United States government also referred to in the text. “DOD 5000 Series Acquisition Policy Transformation.

In short, they focus on tailored maneuvers to streamline procedures to reduce gaps in ultrasound production towards hostile nations. Specifically, this revolution aims to implement new dynamics specifically around “approaches” to acquiring technological assets, implementing new rules on program accountability, planning new policies for active risk management, guidance for data-driven analyzes, policy instructions to emphasize support , But above all a project to simplify beneficial policies for purchasing complementary capabilities. ”Finally, through the tool Adaptive Possession FrameworkVarious mechanisms have also been indicated, but they are related to the inherent procedures of the acquisition “methods”, but which are also classified by the emergency order.

Tests are scheduled until 2024

The numbers regarding the US commitment in this sector will be indicative, especially in the long term, of “planned investments” to achieve defense goals. In fact, the Link Issued by the United States Government Accountability Office to a Congressional recipient, well specified. “70 effortsTo develop hypersonic weapons and related technologies at an estimated cost of about $ 15 billion from fiscal year 2015 through 2024. Analysts think carefully about the terminology used in the document related to the word “efforts” because this may herald a number of operations already planned, which could justify the economic commitment expected through 2024. The report also details in detail that these specific tests also provide for the involvement of various sectors. Defense in cooperation with the Department of Energy and NASA. This particular point raises more interesting reflections that could indicate that the United States is not only prepared in this direction, but is already exploring other stages in hypersonic weapons.

Text issued by GaoIndeed, in its content it clearly explains and emphasizes the diversity of areas in rapid response that will be tested, stating that most of this funding is devoted to product development and the publication of “prototypes of hypersonic offensive weapons.” Finally, it also includes and expects more substantial investment in the development of next-generation ARRW technologies, as it explicitly concludes that “only a small percentage” will aim to address hypersonic threats.

Russian reaction to US launches

Just as anticipated with the allocated budget, another test launch was recently conducted by the USAF which, however, did not “complete its sequence” this time. The Russian response to this result appears to have sparked a denouncing opening chorus “failure” In the United States it is in the hypersonic sector. The news bounced back Western media And saw Engage important Moscow TV personalities who seem to have dedicated long portions of the program to the spotlight Russia’s military superiority Against the United States.

Interesting was the appraisal of retired colonel Litovkin who instead expressed himself in less blunt political forms, commenting on the newspaper. Izvestia General difficulties in using these weapons, but at the same time strengthening the Tsirkon, Kh-47M2 Kinzhal and Avangard systems, which have already been in service for years. It is Putin’s unperturbed and sputtering reaction that, as a strategically-savvy craftsman, seems to have not leaked any emotion either because, from the height of his experience, he could have been so clear about the potential procedural rules between economics and defense that are sometimes implicit. In the political logic related to armaments, which is far from the reality of the efficiency or actual response of a particular sector.