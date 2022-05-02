Warren Buffett: “If they offered me all the bitcoins in the world for $25, I wouldn’t buy it”

Warren Buffett vs Bitcoin. Last Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, he reiterated his position. “It is not a productive commodity and it does not produce anything tangible.” Then he increased the dose…“If they offered them all for $25, I wouldn’t buy them.”

“If they asked me 1% of all farmland in the United States to pay $25 billion, I would write a check this afternoon,” Buffett said. If they offered me 1% of all apartments in the country for $25 billion, I would write a check, it’s very simple. But if they tell me they own all the bitcoins in the world and If they offer me $25, I won’t get it Because I don’t know what to do with it. The apartments will produce the rent and the farms will produce the food, but the bitcoins will produce nothing.”

Warren Buffet is not outspoken when it comes to bitcoin. In recent years, Bitcoin has been gaining steady attention from the world of traditional finance and investment, Ma Warren Buffett is still very skeptical Cryptocurrencies and what they represent.

I don’t know if it will increase or decrease in the next year, or five or ten years. Buffett said the only thing I’m absolutely sure of is that it doesn’t produce anything.

Bitcoin fans also tend to view the cryptocurrency as a passive asset that investors buy and hold and hope to see grow over the long term. Buffet himself commented on that There is no one but BitcoinAll of them are long-term carriers.

For the more sophisticated cryptocurrency investors, some currencies offer them a way to productively use their cryptocurrency, either through loans or as collateral, to create additional wallet benefits. However, they are still young, highly speculative, and have not entered the mainstream like Bitcoin.

Investors have been hesitant about how to value bitcoin for years. In Western markets, it has established itself as an investment asset, particularly in the past year with high rates of inflation and inflation. In other markets, people still see huge potential for use as digital money.