Warren Buffett: “If they offered me all the bitcoins in the world for $25, I wouldn’t buy it”

Warren Buffett vs Bitcoin. Last Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, he reiterated his position. “It is not a productive commodity and it does not produce anything tangible.” Then he increased the dose…“If they offered them all for $25, I wouldn’t buy them.”
Warren Buffett vs Bitcoin. Last Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, he reiterated his position. “It is not a productive commodity and it does not produce anything tangible.” Then he increased the dose…“If they offered them all for $25, I wouldn’t buy them.”
“If they asked me 1% of all farmland in the United States to pay $25 billion, I would write a check this afternoon,” Buffett said. If they offered me 1% of all apartments in the country for $25 billion, I would write a check, it’s very simple. But if they tell me they own all the bitcoins in the world and If they offer me $25, I won’t get it Because I don’t know what to do with it. The apartments will produce the rent and the farms will produce the food, but the bitcoins will produce nothing.”
Warren Buffet is not outspoken when it comes to bitcoin. In recent years, Bitcoin has been gaining steady attention from the world of traditional finance and investment, Ma Warren Buffett is still very skeptical Cryptocurrencies and what they represent.
I don’t know if it will increase or decrease in the next year, or five or ten years. Buffett said the only thing I’m absolutely sure of is that it doesn’t produce anything.
Bitcoin fans also tend to view the cryptocurrency as a passive asset that investors buy and hold and hope to see grow over the long term. Buffet himself commented on that There is no one but BitcoinAll of them are long-term carriers.
For the more sophisticated cryptocurrency investors, some currencies offer them a way to productively use their cryptocurrency, either through loans or as collateral, to create additional wallet benefits. However, they are still young, highly speculative, and have not entered the mainstream like Bitcoin.
Investors have been hesitant about how to value bitcoin for years. In Western markets, it has established itself as an investment asset, particularly in the past year with high rates of inflation and inflation. In other markets, people still see huge potential for use as digital money.
“For activities to have value, you have to give something to someone. And there is only one acceptable coin. You can come up with all kinds of things: we can put in Berkshire coins … but in the end, that is money,” he says, holding a piece of paper. $20 cash. “And there is no reason in the world for the United States government… to allow Berkshire’s money to replace their money.”
Both Buffett and Charlie Munger have made hostile comments toward Bitcoin in the past. Most notoriously, Buffett said that bitcoin is “probably square rat poison.” Munger doubled down on that sentiment on Saturday.
“In my life, I try to avoid things that are stupid, evil, and make me look bad compared to someone else — and bitcoin does all three,” Munger said. “First, it’s stupid because it still has the potential to go to zero. It’s evil because it undermines the Federal Reserve system… and third, it makes us look fools compared to the communist leader in China. He was smart enough to ban bitcoin in China.”
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer