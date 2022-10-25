Wamos Air jumps to New Zealand and Australia with the A330 | Airlines news, rss1

Wamos Air lands in New Zealand and Australia. The airline led by Enrique Saez has signed an agreement with Air New Zealand that will operate flights between Auckland and Perth airports (Wamos Air’s Ambitious Plan: Will Add 11 A330s in 2023).

It will open on November 15 and its contract will run until February 17, 2023. Wamos Air will operate the said route daily for approximately seven hours with A330-200 aircraft, crew and pilots.

With the busy summer period fast approaching, this temporary measure will help us maintain our schedule.

It also highlights that customers flying on Wamos Air “will enjoy the A330-200 equipped with leather seats and modern equipment.” “They will have access to the Wamos Air inflight entertainment system and will have full meal service,” he adds.

With this agreement, Air New Zealand joins the growing list of airlines that Wamos Air cooperates with, including Iberia, Air Europa, Condor, Tui and Jet2 (Wamos Air launches alliance with Iberia after its transformation).

It should be remembered that, on the brink of summer, the company made a radical shift in its strategy: abruptly abandoned regular operations in the Caribbean to focus on leasing, mass leasing and shipping (Aphoris assumes Wamos operations in the Caribbean).