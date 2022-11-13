Wales defeated the Puma on their UK tour

11/12/2022 – 17:10 Sports

Argentina’s rugby team, Los Pumas, will face Wales today in their second International Window Match of the Month for November, taking place in Great Britain.

The match will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, starting at 2:30pm (Argentine time) and will change the national representative at the last minute, with prostitute Augustin Creevey replacing injured captain Julian Montoya.

Wales and Argentina have met 21 times, with 13 victories for the British, 6 victories for Los Pumas and a draw.

Pumas have met the “Dragon” team in Cardiff 13 times, with three wins, eight losses and one draw.

It can’t be this time. Wales was more than Los Pumas He won 20-13 in the second match of the round played by the Argentine rugby team in the United Kingdom.

The game is played in Cardiff Principality StadiumWhile it was his second match in the international window, which he will complete next Saturday, against Scotland.

The Argentine team’s only attempt was scored by Tucuman Nahuel Titaz ChaparroWhile Emiliano Bovelli Added two penalties and diversion

Wales scored two attempts through Taulupe Valitau and Tomos Willianes, while Gareth Anscombe added a penalty kick and two conversions, and substitute Reese Priestland scored another penalty kick.