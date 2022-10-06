Vos-Tecklenburg on the Impact of Emerging Markets: The “Big Evolution” | free press

“We are visible,” said the coach of the German national football team, two months after the European Championships in England. In Dresden, the vice European champion presents himself at prime time.

Dresden. Before the international match in Dresden against France, national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke positively about the impact of the European Football Championship in England.

“EM can be euphoric, you can see it from the number of spectators in the league stadiums,” the 54-year-old told German news agency DPA. “But you can also see it in the fans’ reactions: we’re visible, they know the names, they get to know the players and that’s a great development.”

Meanwhile, Voss-Tecklenburg, who only lost to the hosts in the final at Wembley with the German national team at the tournament in July, warned against relentless efforts to promote her sport at all levels: “It is our goal to continue to maintain this vision” .

Bob: “A lot has happened.”

In the Bundesliga, at the start of the season between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern, 23,200 spectators set a league record with an average attendance of 811. A total of 47,238 fans attended 12 matches in the first two days of matches – more than the entire first half of the previous season. According to the latest results, the German Football Association also recorded 50,197 first-time registrations among girls in clubs, an increase of 150 per cent. “I think we can all say across the board that a lot has happened in the last few weeks,” said federation captain Alexandra Pope.

The Wolfsburg VFL striker scored two goals to make it 2-1 against France in the European Championship semi-final. Before the two teams meet again on Friday (8:30pm/ARD) at Rudolf Harbig in Dresden, 24,500 tickets have been sold so far. For the Women’s Federation, this is the first home match since the European Championship and the last this year. In November, there are still two Test matches in the US against the host world champion. All three matches are also preparing for the World Cup from July 20 to August 20, 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. (dpa)