Vorarlberger Graber misses Australian Open qualification – Sport Mix – Tennis

Melbourne – Fri 01/14/2022 06:21
The 2022 Australian Open will be held without Austria participating in the individual competitions.
During the night, Julia Graber was the last hope of the third round of the Reds, Whites and Reds qualifiers. The 25-year-old from Vorarlberg was beaten by American Caroline Dollhead 6:7 (5), 2:6. After a grueling first set, Grabher gave up serving in the second set to become 0:2 and 2:6.
Dominic Thiem, the 2020 finalist, announced at the end of December that he would not be going to Australia. In the qualifiers, Yuri Rodionov was eliminated in the second round.
