Shuttle with power and energy density in the smallest of spaces

By Thomas Wershing

Mias, the specialist in automated in-house logistics solutions, offers a newly developed fully modular shuttle system featuring particularly high driving dynamics performance. Users also benefit from maximum power density in the smallest of spaces, a control concept optimized for individual components, open connection and cost savings.

The new Performance S M-Control shuttle from Mias. (Photo: Mayas)

The shuttle with the designation “PERFORMANCE S” and the addition of M-Control’s in-house developed control technology can be used with the linked chain conveyor on either the RBG, dispensing cart or crane. Thanks to its modular lift tables, it is equally suitable for picking up industrial, EUR, CHEP and GMA pallets with a load weight of up to 1500 kg, that is also for use in deep freeze areas. The shuttle has one motor for each of the travel and lift axes, and when loaded, it can travel at speeds of up to 2.7 meters per second. When lifting, the value is 1.5 meters per second and the passage into the channel is carried out with a decrease of v = 0.3 meters per second. Since the height of the vehicle is only 155mm, less materials are required to build the warehouse, which means resource conservation and lower costs.

Implementation of the innovative control concept

“With the aim of setting a new standard in driving dynamics performance in the smallest of spaces, we have achieved a milestone in automation with our new open control concept,” Michael Keener, Mias Control Technology Head, confirms this innovation. “Another focal point during development was open and flexible communication, among other things.”

Michael Keener, Head of Control Technology: “With the aim of setting a new standard in driving dynamics performance in the smallest of spaces, we have achieved a milestone in automation with our new Open Control concept.” (Photo: Mayas)

The PLC software, including the movement and safety functions, runs on a small form factor industrial computer without a fan (IPC). To ensure the high availability of IPC, the device operates without spinning the storage media. Signal/rotary encoders are registered and the converter is controlled via EtherCAT/IO-Link. The so-called wireless bridge is used to transmit data between the parent vehicle control (RBG) and the onboard shuttle control, which establishes a connection based on Bluetooth and TCP/IP communication.

Eco-friendly power caps set speed

“Because the control technology has only a minimal ‘footprint’, we achieve maximum energy density in the smallest space and there is enough room to use additional energy storage devices,” Dr.-Ing adds. Ingomar Schubert, Head of Load Handling Equipment Division at Miass. “When the included power covers are used as standard, with a payload of 1500 kg, double play can be played up to a channel depth of 25 meters without intermediate charging.”

Dr. Eng. Ingomar Schubert, Head of Load Handling Equipment Division: “Because the control technology has only a minimal ‘footprint’, we achieve maximum energy density in the smallest space and there is enough room to use additional energy storage.” (Photo: Mayas)

The extent of the shuttle that can be achieved in this way also ensures the best possible use of space in the warehouse. Another advantage is that thanks to the modular design of the lift table, conveyors of various loads can be accommodated with a basic frame. The use of belts reduces noise emissions and reduces maintenance. The open interface design also allows for variable connectivity for a variety of storage and retrieval controls. All licenses required for integrated web visualization and connectivity are already included in the scope of delivery. This means that there is no extra effort involved for third-party licenses. ■

* Thomas Wersching is Head of Project Investigation at Mias Maschinenbau, Industrieanlagen und Service GmbH at 85386 Eching, Tel: +49 8165 70310, [email protected]

