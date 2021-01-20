Von der Leyen: Biden is a friend in the White House, a new dawn for the United States

“In four years we’ll finally have a friend in the White House.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech at the European Parliament about the inauguration of Joe Biden in the White House.

“We must democratically contain the overwhelming power of social networks, we must give answers. This is the way to fight conspiracy theories and save lives, even for the police. This is what the attack on the Capitol teaches us.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech before the European Parliament. “We in Europe believe in innovation and modern technologies, because without modernity, without innovation, and without technological progress there can be no tomorrow, and there can be no future. But this does not mean that we must abandon the indispensable.” The new can never let them destroy these facts and these values. “

“We have been waiting for a long time for this new dawn in the United States.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech at the European Parliament on the occasion of Joe Biden’s inauguration in the White House. “Today is full of hope. With Joe Biden, Europe is ready to breathe new life into our future,” Von der Leyen concluded.

“I am delighted that so many US organizations and institutions helped build and design the Covax facility, which is our global alliance to ensure vaccines for low- and middle-income countries. I cannot wait to see the United States government join. Our common commitment. That will be a strong message. And then, we will propose to the United States Our work in health prevention, preparedness and response intensified at the G20 Health Summit in Rome in May. ” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech to the European Parliament on the Joe Biden settlement.

“I am delighted that on the first day of this new administration, the United States will return to the Paris Agreements” on climate. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “More is yet to come,” he added.