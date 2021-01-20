Biden-Steinmeier inauguration “relaxed”

Joe Biden has been appointed the new president of the United States in Washington. Yet the world is looking at his predecessor Trump – including German President Steinmeier. All information in the news blog.

Many Americans have been waiting anxiously for January 20: Democrat Joe Biden Becomes the new president of United States of America Sworn in. He was able to vote against him in the November 2020 elections Donald Trump Push through. Despite the former president’s efforts to cancel the election without evidence of fraud, Biden was sworn in that day.

Mubasher: This is the situation in Washington

Steinmeier: “Relief is great”

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is happy with the inauguration of the new President of the United States. “I feel very satisfied that Joe Biden has sworn in as president today and moves to the White House,” he said in a video message posted on Wednesday. “I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany.”

“Today is a good day for democracy,” said Steinmeier. In the United States, democracy was “burdened”. Despite all the hostility, the US institutions proved their strength. “With all the joy of today, we should not forget that populism” seduced the most powerful democracy in the world, “Steinmeier said, without naming the outgoing US President Donald Trump. “.

Trump appears to be considering a new party

Biden’s big day is imminent – Trump turns down a penny

Trump in his farewell video: “This was just the beginning.”

Interview on the change of power in the United States: “Washington should get close to us, too”



