Statues of Whitney Houston and Elvis, Grazia for each Lil Wayne

Donald Trump is also thinking about the music world in the final days of his term: The billionaire has statues built for superstars like Elvis and Ray Charles.

Donald Trump is also looking at music in his final days in office. The former president of the United States has now ordered the creation of a kind of “American Heroes Park‘To be made greeting To the characters that made wonderful country stars and stripes. Inside, there will be statues of some of the biggest names in American commercial music, including Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. And as if that wasn’t enough, Trump also looked at current music, as he gave Grazia To one of the most loved rappers by young people.

Donald Trump: His Whitney Houston statue is not solo

In an executive order issued on January 18, the billionaire published a list of 250 statues to be built in “The Park of Heroes”. It clearly goes by the characters Historians e Policy For older men and women sportNot forgetting the entertainment.

Whitney Houston

Beside Whitney HoustonAnd Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, there will be other artists essential in the development of Western music: Aretha FranklinRay Charles, Miles Davis, Duke EllingtonLouis Armstrong, Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. Under theaudio From Fly me to the moon:

Donald Trump admits that La Grazia is Lil Wayne

Not just statues. On the last day of his presidency, the businessman also pardoned 143 people in prison. Among them is also a rapper, Lil Wayne e Kodak BlackBerry. The first was he pleading guilty Illegal possession Of firearms. As for the second, he was convicted of false statementsBuy weapons. Technically, Wayne was pardoned, while Kodak’s sentence was commuted. In short, after big disagreements with stars like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, Trump ended his tenure by reaching out to the world of music that has been under prolonged assault.